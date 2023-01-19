Prize Nominated for Hockey Humanitarian Award





Women’s Ice Hockey | 1/18/2023 2:27:00 PM TROY, NY The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation today announced the nominees for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Hannah Price has been selected as one of 15 in NCAA Division I men’s and women’s hockey. Celebrating its 28th season, the award is presented annually to a student-athlete who makes a significant contribution not only to his or her team, but to the community as a whole through volunteer leadership. The nomination is her second for the award, as she was also nominated in 2022. She is one of four players listed as recurring honorees. A senior defenseman from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Price has been a leader on and off the ice for the Engineers since she stepped on campus in 2019. As a member of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) for the past three years, she has helped expand the group’s efforts to better the RPI community and environment, including a co-sponsored blood drive with the American Red Cross , where she was responsible for recruiting and promoting the event. On campus, Price helped make National Girls’ and Women’s Day in Sports a resounding success, teaching basic hockey skills to local youth who might not otherwise have the opportunity. She has also participated in a mentoring program with Troy School 14, meeting weekly via Google Meets with her reading partner, to provide motivation, understanding and speaking skills during the COVID-19 pandemic in recent years. During her time in Troy, Price worked with the Food Recovery Network, collecting leftover food from eateries and delivering the food to homeless shelters several times a week. She also works closely with Troy Street Soldiers II, distributing water, food and basic necessities to the less fortunate in the city. In her hometown of Pittsburgh, Hannah led the city’s participation in the Natural Resource Defense Council’s Food Matters program as a Food Policy intern. Her efforts enabled them to increase the size, diversity and participation of the Food Matters Working Group. She played a key role in the successful campaign for Food Matters Month (December 2021), including social media outreach with all working group members and a panel discussion with local leaders in the field. Price’s leadership style is derived from her empathy and genuine concern for the needs of others. She exemplifies the Engineers team’s values ​​of Love, Integrity, Family, and Toughness, which make up the acronym LIFT, from which the phrase “Lift Up” is used throughout the program. She combined her passion for social justice with her love of hockey to lead the team in important conversations about racism in hockey. Along with the Black Girls Hockey Club and two of the black players on the RPI roster, she moderated discussions about minority experiences in the sport. Price played in all 24 games for the Engineers this season, scoring four goals and an assist for five points. Rated -4, she has taken just one minor penalty over two minutes, while recording 19 shots on target and 22 blocks at the defensive end. In 90 career games with RPI, she has six goals and seven assists for 13 points. A dual major in Economics and Sustainability Studies, Price is a multiple Dean’s List and ECAC Hockey All-Academic selection. When RPI’s 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she received the team’s Bill Cahill Memorial Award, given annually to a player of high character, ability and dedication. In 2021, she received third prize in the McKinney Writing Contest for her participation in Undergraduate Essay/Creative Nonfiction. The finalists for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2023 winner will be honored on Friday, April 7 at the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four weekend in Tampa, Florida.

