



I am a big fan. Super nice guy too. I hope nothing but the best for him. He’s going to be an incredible player, he’s already a great player. It’s hard playing someone so young you know they’re coming for you. Shang turned heads on Monday when he beat 53 winners on his way to defeat 29-year-old German Oscar Otte 6-2, 6-2, 6-7, 7-5. In doing so, he became the first 17-year-old to win a men’s grand slam singles competition since current world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in 2021. His father, Shang Yi, was born in Beijing and had a serious sports background. His father, Shang Yi, was a top Chinese soccer player and his mother, Wu Na, won a gold medal in mixed doubles and bronze in singles at the 1997 World Table Tennis Championships. Shang now lives in Florida and is coached by Dante Bottini, who also mentored Japanese former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori and Bulgarian star Grigor Dimitrov. China’s women have long been at the forefront of tennis, with Li Na winning the French Open in 2011 and the Australian Open in 2014. Peng Shuai made it to a US Open semifinal in 2014, while Wang Qiang and Zhang Shuai became world No. 1. 22 have both reached the quarterfinals of a grand slam. But now Shang is headlining a crop of promising new Chinese men’s players, including Wu Yibing, 23, who made it to the third round of last year’s US Open, and 26-year-old Zhang Zhizhen. Those two other guys are like brothers to me. Hopefully we can do something big in the future, Shang said earlier this week. When asked by The Australian Financial Review how he would go about becoming the new face of tennis in China, Shang quickly showed his humility by paying tribute to Li Na. Her performance is great for Chinese tennis. For all Chinese athletes, we look up to her. She is an inspiration to all of us. I’m very excited to be part of the new generation, but I don’t consider myself that high, he said. Li Na, pictured here before the women’s singles final at the 2019 Australian Open, became the first Chinese player to win a grand slam when she won the 2011 French Open. AP But global media & Sports director Colin Smith describes Shang as a dream for marketers. And the timing couldn’t be better, added Mr. Smith, for both tennis, which is looking to regenerate in the men’s draw as the era of dominance by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic comes to an end, and for China. as it looks to rejoin the world after COVID lockdown. He could be the next Yao Ming, Smith said, referring to the former NBA superstar whose dominance in the NBA caused basketball’s popularity to skyrocket in China. Jerry Shang could be a huge driver for the growth of tennis in China. The world is his oyster. You can imagine that big companies that want to grow their interests in China will invest in him. And Chinese companies, as the country emerges from COVID-19, will want to join him. He really ticks all the boxes, and you could say he represents what everyone would like China to be. He is a fantastic role model for China. If I were a sponsor and had to choose between Carlos Alcaraz and Jerry Shang, I would choose Jerry.

