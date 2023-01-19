Mariah Lee named SLC AOW; McNeese in Samford this weekend





FRISCO, Texas McNeese junior pitcher Mary Lee has been named the first Southland Conference Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week of the season for her performance at last Friday’s season opener at the LSU Purple Tiger meeting. Born in Corsicana, Texas, Lee won the women’s weight event with a PR mark of 55-3. The figure currently tops the conference early in the event and ranks 11the in the South Central region. UIW runner Joy Gill earned the track athlete of the week award, while on the men’s side sprinter Simon Wulff of Northwestern State and Southeastern pitcher Thomas Nedow were selected for the honor. McNeese returns to action this weekend at the Samford Invitational and Multis at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama. Cowboy Entries:

Heptathlon Logan Broussard 60m Caleb Blalock , Samuel Grey , Matthias Madrey , Zak Martin , Michael Berry , Christian Malbreaux 200m Caleb Blalock , Samuel Grey , Matthias Madrey 400m Ondray Miles , Jaden Power , Jalon white 800m Colby Trahan Miles Ren Abdullah Elkhair, Kevin Kimaiyo , Filippo Squassina 3000m Omer El Fadel 60 meters hurdles Jaden Power 4×400 Relay Powell, Miles, Blalock, White, Madrey

High jump Michael Berry Pole vault Toke Joergensen

Long jump Michael Berry , Christian Malbreaux Shot put Garret Dietert , Marc Francis , Tyler Challis Throw weight Marc Francis , Tyler Challis Cowgirl Entries:

Pentathlon Morgan Talley , Bridget Trahan 60m Boluwatife Akinwande , Tia Andrews , Kayla Harrison , Makayla heath 200m Boluwatife Akinwande , Tia Andrews , Reagan West , Makayla heath Chelsea Heggar

400m Jordan Carter , Kayla Harrison 800m Kayla Warner Running miles Grace Sullivan Irene Barreiro Lopez, Bonnie Andrew , Sorcha Moloney , Jasmine Perez 3000m Ciara Gilroy , Martha Easter 60 meters hurdles Reagan West Chelsea Heggar, Bridget Trahan 4×400 Relay Warner, Akinwande, Harrison, Carter

Pole vault Chloe Peloquin , Aubry Weyerstrasse Long jump Chelsea Heggar

Shot put Reese Grossie , Ashari Jones , Jaslyn Russell Throw weight Chloe Hernandez Esmerelda Ruiz, Mary Lee , Jaslyn Russell

