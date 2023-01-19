Sports
Mariah Lee named SLC AOW; McNeese in Samford this weekend
FRISCO, Texas McNeese junior pitcher Mary Lee has been named the first Southland Conference Women’s Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week of the season for her performance at last Friday’s season opener at the LSU Purple Tiger meeting.
Born in Corsicana, Texas, Lee won the women’s weight event with a PR mark of 55-3. The figure currently tops the conference early in the event and ranks 11the in the South Central region.
UIW runner Joy Gill earned the track athlete of the week award, while on the men’s side sprinter Simon Wulff of Northwestern State and Southeastern pitcher Thomas Nedow were selected for the honor.
McNeese returns to action this weekend at the Samford Invitational and Multis at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Cowboy Entries:
Heptathlon Logan Broussard
60m Caleb Blalock, Samuel Grey, Matthias Madrey, Zak Martin, Michael Berry, Christian Malbreaux
200m Caleb Blalock, Samuel Grey, Matthias Madrey
400m Ondray Miles, Jaden Power, Jalon white
800m Colby Trahan
Miles Ren Abdullah Elkhair, Kevin Kimaiyo, Filippo Squassina
3000m Omer El Fadel
60 meters hurdles Jaden Power
4×400 Relay Powell, Miles, Blalock, White, Madrey
High jump Michael Berry
Pole vault Toke Joergensen
Long jump Michael Berry, Christian Malbreaux
Shot put Garret Dietert, Marc Francis, Tyler Challis
Throw weight Marc Francis, Tyler Challis
Cowgirl Entries:
Pentathlon Morgan Talley, Bridget Trahan
60m Boluwatife Akinwande, Tia Andrews, Kayla Harrison, Makayla heath
200m Boluwatife Akinwande, Tia Andrews, Reagan West, Makayla heathChelsea Heggar
400m Jordan Carter, Kayla Harrison
800m Kayla Warner
Running miles Grace SullivanIrene Barreiro Lopez, Bonnie Andrew, Sorcha Moloney, Jasmine Perez
3000m Ciara Gilroy, Martha Easter
60 meters hurdles Reagan WestChelsea Heggar, Bridget Trahan
4×400 Relay Warner, Akinwande, Harrison, Carter
Pole vault Chloe Peloquin, Aubry Weyerstrasse
Long jump Chelsea Heggar
Shot put Reese Grossie, Ashari Jones, Jaslyn Russell
Throw weight Chloe HernandezEsmerelda Ruiz, Mary Lee, Jaslyn Russell
