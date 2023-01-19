Sports
The top ten cricket moments of 2022
Toby Reynolds
2022 has been a rollercoaster of a year for both English cricket and the sport around the world. From England losing The Ashes 4-0 in January to Bazball rejuvenation and whitewashing Pakistan in December, the year was filled with astonishing moments; not to mention admitting Mankads or crickets to the Commonwealth Games. Toby Reynolds counts down his top ten moments.
- England Women return to Lords in ODI vs India
While it wasn’t the happy ending England had hoped for, it shows a huge step in the right direction for women’s cricket. Lords had not hosted an international women’s match since the World Cup final in 2017, which seems ridiculous. However, it was bittersweet. The match ended with a Mankad from Deepti Sharma on Charlie Dean to give India victory by 16 runs, after England had made 50 for the last two wickets. The moment was made all the better when Dean refused a Mankad in the Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy final the next day.
- England put 498 past the Netherlands
Another ODI match for England, another record broken. Hundreds for Salt, Malan and Buttler helped England to the mammoth total of nearly five hundred in what could be considered a second-rate side. The Dutch helped out by preparing one of the flattest wickets possible, which seemed like an odd decision considering they missed many of their key players and normally excel at low green-tops. This does mean that the next record moment will probably be the coveted five hundred, perhaps in 2023 at the World Cup.
- Cricket back in the Commonwealth Games
What a memorable moment for cricket. Not only was it fantastic to see cricket on Free TV but also on a bigger scale. It’s been a competitive tournament all along with fantastic cricket from all teams, but this is a moment that hasn’t even realized its own potential yet. If cricket makes its way into the Olympics in the coming years, it could be considered a key moment.
- New appointments at the ECB
Since his appointment, England have won nine out of ten test matches and appear to be a very different team
When Rob Key was announced as England’s general manager, many people weren’t sure he was the man to kickstart England’s men’s test squad. They had won one game out of seventeen and rarely looked like they were improving. Key came in and changed the whole setup. He brought in Brendon Baz McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain. Since his appointment, England have won nine out of ten test matches and appear to be a very different team. Looks like he needed a breath of fresh air.
- Test match England vs India at Edgbaston
England easily chased their highest ever total. With a total that seemed unlikely, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow chased 377 without batting an eyelid, both scoring unbeaten hundreds to top it off. This match especially highlighted the stark contrast between the Roots test team and the McCullum-Stokes war machine. In 2021, England stumbled to 2-1 in the series against India with one game to play, before COVID ran through the Indian camp and the final game was postponed to the following year. Here, a revitalized England side managed to claim an unlikely draw, in a run in which they were unquestionably the second best side.
- The final ball drama of the T20 Blast Finals
“It was limbs and scenes, reversing limbs and scenes, reenacting limbs and scenes
With Lancashire needing four runs to win the last ball, Nathan Ellis throws Richard Gleeson with a perfect yorker. Hampshire celebrates, fireworks start, Lancashire loses; until umpire Graham Lloyd sticks his arm out no ball! Ellis had gone too far: he had to bowl the last ball again (after all the smoke had cleared from the fireworks). Fortunately for Hampshire, he kept his cool and tricked Gleeson with a slower ball to claim victory. A fantastic finale that will be remembered for many years to come. On a recent URN podcastsaid Dom Allin, it was limbs and scenes, reversing limbs and scenes, reenacting limbs and scenes.
- India and Kohli sneak past Pakistan
After going 31-4, India looked down on an unwinnable group match of the T20 World Cup against their fiercest rivals. This is when Virat Kohli decides enough is enough and switches to crush 82 from 53 including taking Nawaz for sixteen runs from the final to take India to victory. This is undoubtedly one of the best chases in T20 World Cup history, and to pull it off in such a magnificent manner just proves Kohlis class.
- England whitewashes Pakistan
After winning just two games in Pakistan’s test cricket history, England managed to win three in just three weeks! A bold statement from Stokes leading to victory in the dying daylight on day five gave England a 1-0 lead, sheer pace from Mark Wood and cleverly sewn bowling from Anderson and Robinson gave them victory in the series before England finished ninth secured victory of ten. the laundering.
Harry Brook scored nearly five hundred points, including three hundred to become player of the series
This was all topped off by the number of brilliant performances and debuts throughout the series. Ben Duckett scored a hundred on return within four hours, alongside Will Jack’s six wickets in the second innings. Later, Rehan Ahmed took a five-for to become not only the youngest debutant for England, but also the youngest-ever debutant with five wickets. In addition, Harry Brook scored nearly five hundred points, including three hundred to become player of the series.
- England becomes double world champion
After England’s disastrous 2015 World Cup, Eoin Morgan decided that England’s white ball team and philosophy needed to change. With almost immediate effect, England began their assault to the top. Over the next four years, England lost just one ODI series, made it to the semi-finals of the Champions trophy and were four balls away from victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup before finally winning the 2019 World Cup in front of a packed crowd at Gentleman. This was the moment Morgan and his team had been working towards.
They would play Pakistan in the final in what would be their ninth game in four weeks!
They weren’t finished here, though; now they wanted to become the first team to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cup at the same time. In 2021 they fell short in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup before Morgan suddenly retired this summer after a long decline in form. Now it was Jos Buttlers challenge to complete.
Heading into the tournament, England knew this was their best chance. Although they lost to Ireland in the group stage, they looked confident in all the victories and as fate would have it, they would face Pakistan in the final in what would be their ninth game in four weeks! England beat Pakistan by a lead, sealing their name in history.
- Bairstow and the Wonder of England at Trent Bridge
On June 14e, 2022, Baz Ball was born! After a rather low-scoring and uneventful test match at Lord’s the week before, this is where the Stokes-McCullum axis made its name. The game started with New Zealand putting 553 on the scoreboard and every England fan believed they knew where this was going.
He scored 136 from 92 and carried England to victory with ease, thus beginning England’s dominance over the summer
Unfortunately for New Zealand, England’s batsmen got up for the first time in nearly 20 games and piled on over 500 to cut the lead to a minimum. The Kiwis then followed this up with a respectable 284 and left England with 299 to win: not insurmountable but certainly not an easy target, especially as England fell to 93-4. However, Jonny Bairstow stepped down. After diving under a bouncer’s first ball after tea and being scolded for it by Stokes, Bairstow went ballistic. He scored 136 from 92 and carried England to victory with ease, and so began England’s dominance over the summer. What a moment and what a test match!
For more information on the top ten moments and other honorable mentions, visit URN’s Sticky Wicket to hear Impacts Dom and Toby count down the moments.
Toby Reynolds
Featured image courtesy of Ste Clayton through Unsplash. Image use license found here. No changes have been made to this image.
In article video 1 thanks to Sky Sports cricket through YouTube. No changes have been made to this video.
In article video 2 thanks to Cricket board England and Wales through YouTube. No changes have been made to this video.
Follow us for more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and much more Twitter and Instagram, and like ours Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.
Follow @ImpactSport for more sports content and ways to get involved Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sports Facebook page!
|
Sources
2/ https://impactnottingham.com/2023/01/the-top-ten-cricket-moments-of-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]izWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The top ten cricket moments of 2022
- Jenna Ortega slays Paris Fashion Week in a hooded halter dress
- Eugene Levy ventures into the exotic Arctic Circle, Tokyo, Utah to conquer travel fears in Reluctant Traveler
- The PTI has no contact with the new military leadership: Imran Khan
- China’s Xi wary of rural COVID cases, but says ‘light ahead’
- Trump slams evangelical leaders for not backing his 2024 presidential bid
- Mariah Lee named SLC AOW; McNeese in Samford this weekend
- Paris Men’s Fashion Week goes psychedelic and globetrotting
- Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak
- Actor Julian Sands disappeared after hiking in California mountains
- Decades-old animal (and human) learning models ignited
- edit | 28 Years After The Great Hanshin Awaji Earthquake, Lesson Learned To ‘Help Each Other’