The top ten cricket moments of 2022

2022 has been a rollercoaster of a year for both English cricket and the sport around the world. From England losing The Ashes 4-0 in January to Bazball rejuvenation and whitewashing Pakistan in December, the year was filled with astonishing moments; not to mention admitting Mankads or crickets to the Commonwealth Games. Toby Reynolds counts down his top ten moments.

England Women return to Lords in ODI vs India

While it wasn’t the happy ending England had hoped for, it shows a huge step in the right direction for women’s cricket. Lords had not hosted an international women’s match since the World Cup final in 2017, which seems ridiculous. However, it was bittersweet. The match ended with a Mankad from Deepti Sharma on Charlie Dean to give India victory by 16 runs, after England had made 50 for the last two wickets. The moment was made all the better when Dean refused a Mankad in the Rachael Hayhoe Flint Trophy final the next day.

England put 498 past the Netherlands

Another ODI match for England, another record broken. Hundreds for Salt, Malan and Buttler helped England to the mammoth total of nearly five hundred in what could be considered a second-rate side. The Dutch helped out by preparing one of the flattest wickets possible, which seemed like an odd decision considering they missed many of their key players and normally excel at low green-tops. This does mean that the next record moment will probably be the coveted five hundred, perhaps in 2023 at the World Cup.

Cricket back in the Commonwealth Games

What a memorable moment for cricket. Not only was it fantastic to see cricket on Free TV but also on a bigger scale. It’s been a competitive tournament all along with fantastic cricket from all teams, but this is a moment that hasn’t even realized its own potential yet. If cricket makes its way into the Olympics in the coming years, it could be considered a key moment.

New appointments at the ECB

Since his appointment, England have won nine out of ten test matches and appear to be a very different team

When Rob Key was announced as England’s general manager, many people weren’t sure he was the man to kickstart England’s men’s test squad. They had won one game out of seventeen and rarely looked like they were improving. Key came in and changed the whole setup. He brought in Brendon Baz McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain. Since his appointment, England have won nine out of ten test matches and appear to be a very different team. Looks like he needed a breath of fresh air.

Test match England vs India at Edgbaston

England easily chased their highest ever total. With a total that seemed unlikely, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow chased 377 without batting an eyelid, both scoring unbeaten hundreds to top it off. This match especially highlighted the stark contrast between the Roots test team and the McCullum-Stokes war machine. In 2021, England stumbled to 2-1 in the series against India with one game to play, before COVID ran through the Indian camp and the final game was postponed to the following year. Here, a revitalized England side managed to claim an unlikely draw, in a run in which they were unquestionably the second best side.

The final ball drama of the T20 Blast Finals

“It was limbs and scenes, reversing limbs and scenes, reenacting limbs and scenes

With Lancashire needing four runs to win the last ball, Nathan Ellis throws Richard Gleeson with a perfect yorker. Hampshire celebrates, fireworks start, Lancashire loses; until umpire Graham Lloyd sticks his arm out no ball! Ellis had gone too far: he had to bowl the last ball again (after all the smoke had cleared from the fireworks). Fortunately for Hampshire, he kept his cool and tricked Gleeson with a slower ball to claim victory. A fantastic finale that will be remembered for many years to come. On a recent URN podcastsaid Dom Allin, it was limbs and scenes, reversing limbs and scenes, reenacting limbs and scenes.

India and Kohli sneak past Pakistan

After going 31-4, India looked down on an unwinnable group match of the T20 World Cup against their fiercest rivals. This is when Virat Kohli decides enough is enough and switches to crush 82 from 53 including taking Nawaz for sixteen runs from the final to take India to victory. This is undoubtedly one of the best chases in T20 World Cup history, and to pull it off in such a magnificent manner just proves Kohlis class.

England whitewashes Pakistan

After winning just two games in Pakistan’s test cricket history, England managed to win three in just three weeks! A bold statement from Stokes leading to victory in the dying daylight on day five gave England a 1-0 lead, sheer pace from Mark Wood and cleverly sewn bowling from Anderson and Robinson gave them victory in the series before England finished ninth secured victory of ten. the laundering.

Harry Brook scored nearly five hundred points, including three hundred to become player of the series

This was all topped off by the number of brilliant performances and debuts throughout the series. Ben Duckett scored a hundred on return within four hours, alongside Will Jack’s six wickets in the second innings. Later, Rehan Ahmed took a five-for to become not only the youngest debutant for England, but also the youngest-ever debutant with five wickets. In addition, Harry Brook scored nearly five hundred points, including three hundred to become player of the series.

England becomes double world champion

After England’s disastrous 2015 World Cup, Eoin Morgan decided that England’s white ball team and philosophy needed to change. With almost immediate effect, England began their assault to the top. Over the next four years, England lost just one ODI series, made it to the semi-finals of the Champions trophy and were four balls away from victory in the 2016 T20 World Cup before finally winning the 2019 World Cup in front of a packed crowd at Gentleman. This was the moment Morgan and his team had been working towards.

They would play Pakistan in the final in what would be their ninth game in four weeks!

They weren’t finished here, though; now they wanted to become the first team to hold both the ODI and T20 World Cup at the same time. In 2021 they fell short in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup before Morgan suddenly retired this summer after a long decline in form. Now it was Jos Buttlers challenge to complete.

Heading into the tournament, England knew this was their best chance. Although they lost to Ireland in the group stage, they looked confident in all the victories and as fate would have it, they would face Pakistan in the final in what would be their ninth game in four weeks! England beat Pakistan by a lead, sealing their name in history.

Bairstow and the Wonder of England at Trent Bridge

On June 14e, 2022, Baz Ball was born! After a rather low-scoring and uneventful test match at Lord’s the week before, this is where the Stokes-McCullum axis made its name. The game started with New Zealand putting 553 on the scoreboard and every England fan believed they knew where this was going.

He scored 136 from 92 and carried England to victory with ease, thus beginning England’s dominance over the summer

Unfortunately for New Zealand, England’s batsmen got up for the first time in nearly 20 games and piled on over 500 to cut the lead to a minimum. The Kiwis then followed this up with a respectable 284 and left England with 299 to win: not insurmountable but certainly not an easy target, especially as England fell to 93-4. However, Jonny Bairstow stepped down. After diving under a bouncer’s first ball after tea and being scolded for it by Stokes, Bairstow went ballistic. He scored 136 from 92 and carried England to victory with ease, and so began England’s dominance over the summer. What a moment and what a test match!

For more information on the top ten moments and other honorable mentions, visit URN’s Sticky Wicket to hear Impacts Dom and Toby count down the moments.

