Pac-12 Announces Sun Devil 2023 Football Schedule

January 18, 2023 Sun Devil Stadium has eight home games scheduled for 2023.

The Pac-12 Conference has announced the football program for 2023 and ASU will have an eight-game home game for the first time since 2013. This includes league home games with Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington State, in addition to non-conference home games with Southern Utah, Oklahoma State and Mountain West champion Fresno State.

SUN DEVIL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 2023 August 31 Southern Utah (Thursday)

September 9 – State of Oklahoma

September 16 – State of Fresno

Sept. 23, USC

September 30 in California

October 7 Colorado

(open weekend 14 Oct.)

Oct 21 in Washington

October 28 Washington State

November 4 in Utah

Nov. 11 at UCLA

Nov. 18 Oregon

November 25-Arizona HOME SCHEDULE OF EIGHT MATCHES The Sun Devils have an eight-game home schedule for the sixth time since joining the Pac-12 and for the third time this century (also in 2013 and 2007). ASU also had eight-game home schedules from 1982-84 and in 1989. Valley: Activated ?? Schedule 2023 ??#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/6x2Csv1OnK Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) January 18, 2023 THE OPENER ON THURSDAY AUG. 31 The Sun Devils open the Kenny Dillingham era at home at Sun Devil Stadium/Frank Kush Field on Thursday, August 31 against Southern Utah. Arizona State won its only game with Southern Utah during the 2021 campaign, 41–14 at Sun Devil Stadium. HOW ABOUT THEM COWBOYS ON SEPT. 9 After the home opener, the Sun Devils stay at home for the next two weeks to face Oklahoma State for the second straight year on September 9. It marks the returning end of a house-and-house after ASU visited Oklahoma State last season. . NO. 24 AND MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMP FRESNO STATE COMES TO TOWN SEPT. 16 The Sun Devils will host the 2023 Mountain West champion Fresno State on September 16, the fifth all-time meeting between the Bulldogs and the Sun Devils. The squads met three times before 1941, with ASU winning all of them before the Bulldogs won the 2018 Las Vegas Bowl. Fresno State finished the 2022 season ranked No. 24 in the Associated Press poll. WELCOME BACK CALIFORNIA AND OREGON It marks the first time since 2019 that ASU will take on California and Oregon in conference play. The Sun Devils have won their last two matchups with the Golden Bears, and the last time Arizona State played Oregon was a landslide victory over the No. 6 Ducks in Tempe. COUGS AND HUSKIES ASU will play both Washington and Washington State for the third year in a row, with the Sun Devils winning seven of their last ten games against the Cougars and ASU winning three of their last four games against the Huskies. Last season, ASU was Washington’s No. 21 at Sun Devil Stadium. PAC-12 SOUTH OPPOSITION The Sun Devils will take on Pac-12 South opponents USC, UCLA, Colorado and Utah to wrap up conference competition. ASU has seen success against the Buffaloes, as it has won six of its last seven games in Tempe. The last time the Sun Devils traveled to UCLA, they won the then No. 20 Bruins in the Rose Bowl.ASU defeated the Trojans during the 2021 campaign 31-16 at Sun Devil Stadium, the last time USC traveled to the Valley came. Finally, a showdown is scheduled in Utah, which has competed in the Rose Bowl in consecutive years. TERRITORIAL CUP SHOW DOWN Concluding the regular season, the annual battle for the Territorial Cup takes place, where ASU will try to win back the Cup. The Sun Devils have won five of their last six games against the Wildcats. EARLY SUN DEVIL HOME OPENERS August 28, 2014

August 29, 2019

August 30, 1997

August 30, 2012

August 30, 2008

August 31, 2023 vs Southern Utah

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2006

August 31, 2002

