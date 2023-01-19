A&M Women’s Tennis: Houston and PVAMU | Sport





Aggie women’s tennis won 7-0 twice in double-header matches against the University of Houston and Prairie View A&M at the Mitchell Tennis Center on January 17 at 12:00 PM and 4:30 PM “The double headers are always a great way to open the season and get rid of the nerves of the first game,” said coach Mark Weaver. 12thMan.com. The Aggies secured the double point against the Cougars after leading by half point all three games. Graduate students Salma Ewing and Jayci Goldsmith defeated Houston sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Sophie Schouten by a final score of 6-3. Likewise, senior Carson Branstine and freshman Daria Smetannikov defeated their red and white opponents freshmen Sonya Kovalenko and junior Laura Slisane by a score of 6-1. The maroon and white Smetannikov took the first singles win of six matches on Court 4 by double scores of 6-2 over the red and white Azul Pedemonti. A few minutes into Smetannikov’s game, Goldsmith triumphed on Court 2 over the Cougars Trencheva by scores of 6-1 and 6-5. On court 1, Ewing defeated Maria Dzemeshkevich. The Aggie got away from each set with a score of 6, and her opponent scored 1 point in the first set and 4 in the second. In one of three lanes to go to three sets, lane 5 also saw an Aggie win in Pielet. She eventually defeated Houstons Schouten with final scores of 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2. Freshman Lizanne Boyer earned the fifth singles point for A&M with her victory over Kovalenko. The scores of the three sets were 2-6, 6-2 and 6-3. The final singles match between newly added freshman Mia Kupres and Slisane ended in scores of 6-0, 6-7 and 1-0 in favor of the Aggies. “We had some new faces today and it was great to see them compete and not just practice,” said Weaver 12thMan.com. To start the game against the Panthers, sophomore Kayal Gownder and junior Elise Robbins reinforced the Aggies double point initiated by Goldsmith and Ewing. Both doubles teams won 6-1. Freshmen Avery Esquivel, Kupres and Smetannikov all defeated their opponents by the same margin of 6-1 and 6-0. Gownder rallied in a singles match following her doubles victory. She won both sets 6-1. On court 4, Boyer defended the clean sheet for the maroon and white. Pielet defeated her opponent 6-3 in both sets and sealed the deal for the Aggies by earning the seventh and final point The Aggie women’s tennis team will remain in College Station for another double-header on Friday, January 20. They take on Tulane at noon and Sam Houston at 4:30 pm at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thebatt.com/sports/women-s-tennis-dominates-at-mitchell/article_c0e23d64-97a7-11ed-af22-570b11e567c3.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos