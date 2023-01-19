Furry One of 15 finalists for Hockey Humanitarian Award – Minnesota State University





Mankato, Min. — Senior State of Minnesota Brendan Furry has been named as one of the 15 finalists for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Prizethe Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation announced on Tuesday. The Hockey Humanitarian AwardCelebrating its 28th season, the award is presented annually to college hockey’s top citizen—a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team, but to the community as a whole through volunteer leadership. A native of Toledo, Ohio, Furry is one of two Mavericks captains this season. Cade Borchardt . Furry, a sports management major with a minor in marketing, averaged 3.81 points. This season, Furry was named the CCHA Preseason Attacker of the Year and got the name CCHA Attacker of the Week 16 Jan. Furry is tied for third on the team in scoring at 7-10–17 and currently has a three-game scoring streak in which he is 4-3–7. Outside of hockey, Furry has been incredibly involved with the JZ Cancer Fund, a local fund established through the Mankato Area Foundation dedicated to raising cancer awareness and support in the community. Last year, he also participated in a mullet growing contest, a fundraiser for the JZ Cancer Fund during Hockey Day Minnesota. In addition, Furry took part in the Mustache Bash. Between these two efforts combined, he has helped raise approximately $22,000 for the benefit of the JZ Cancer Fund. Last August, Furry helped pack care packages for the JZ Kankerfonds, which are distributed to local individuals battling cancer. He and his teammates, along with local youth hockey players, packed more than 150 boxes. Furry has also spent time during his four-year career at the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Tournament, an annual tournament to raise money for the fight against childhood leukemia. During his career with the Mavericks, he also volunteered to put on Kiwanis Holiday Lights, an annual light show featuring more than 1.8 million Christmas lights to benefit more than 50 area nonprofits. The finalists for the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award will be announced in February. The 2023 winner will be announced on Friday, April 7 at the NCAA Men’s Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida. Minnesota State (14-9-1, 9-6-1 CCHA) hosts Lake Superior State in CCHA action this weekend. Friday’s game starts at 7:07 PM, Saturday’s at 6:07 PM

