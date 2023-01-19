Late Rally women’s basketball falls short against Massachusetts





Next game: at Saint Joseph 2023-01-22 | 2:00 22 Jan. (Sun) / 2:00 PM Bee Saint Joseph Bronx, NY 30 minutes of physical, defensive, back and forth basketball bled Wednesday night in a wild fourth quarter between Fordham women’s basketball and reigning Atlantic 10 champion Massachusetts, as the Minutewomen withstood a late charge to beat the Rams, 66-57, in the Rose Hill gym. The loss drops Fordham to 12-7 overall and 4-2 in league play, while UMass improves to 14-4 and 4-1 respectively. At halftime, the score was 22–20 in favor of Massachusetts, with both teams shooting an identical 8-of-28 from the field and converting 26 combined. The Rams shot 2-of-17 from behind the arc for the first 20 minutes, while the Minutewomen shot 2-of-7. Asia Dingle sank the first basket of the second half, a three, to give Fordham its first lead since the start of the first quarter, but UMass responded with nine unanswered runs to force a timeout. The lead would expand into double digits on multiple occasions and the visitors would take a seven-point lead, 39-32, into the final frame. The two schools combined for 52 points on 17-of-34 shooting from the field in the fourth. Anna De Wolfe went wild, scoring 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 4-of-5 from deep, with Dingle adding nine runs. The duo worked together to erase that deficit and tie the game, 43-43, with 7:21 to play, but Destiney Philoxy hit the front of her two free throws moments later to set up UMass for good. The Minutewomen rebuilt their lead to eight and held it through the final minutes until DeWolfe hit back-to-back threes with less than 30 seconds left to make it a three-point game, but free throws would easily shut the game out for the visitors. DeWolfe finished with a season-high 33 points, one shy of her career-high and third career 30-point game, with personal bests of 12 field goals and seven threes, shooting 12-of-23 overall and 7-of-15 from deep with four steals, also one short of her career-high. Dingle added 18 points, eight rebounds, two steals and an assist Kaitlynn Downey with four points, eight rebounds, four dimes and a block, and Jada Dapaa with two points, four boards and a steal, completed the scoring for Fordham. Sarah Carpel dished out six assists, while Matilda flood scored three steals, two rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes off the bench. Fordham finished shooting 36.5% from the field and 23.5% from distance. UMass shot 38.6% and 37.5% respectively, but converted 16 of 23 freebies. The Minutewomen had a 38-34 rebound margin, 9-8 on the offensive glass, but made 20 turnovers to Fordham’s 19. The Rams head to Saint Joseph’s on ESPN+ and WFUV on Sunday at 2 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2023/1/18/womens-basketballs-late-rally-falls-short-against-massachusetts.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos