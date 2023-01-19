Sports
Watch cricketing legend Michael Clarke take on the TV presenter in a wild brawl as he is punched by his girlfriend amid cheating allegations
Australian cricketing legend Michael Clarke was punched in the face by girlfriend Jade Yarbrough during a furious late-night argument in a public park.
The couple holidayed in Queensland earlier this month with Jade’s sister Jasmine and her partner, Australian TV presenter Karl Stefanovic.
But the trip turned sour while Clarke and Jade were having dinner at a beachside restaurant with accountant Anthony Bell.
Footage obtained by The Daily Telegraph shows the pair getting involved in a furious argument that was reportedly over Clarke’s ex-girlfriend, fashion designer Pip Edwards.
Jade is heard saying “I’m wrong? I’m wrong! You’re a liar. I can see everything. You called her”.
To which Clarke replied, “Honey, you’re wrong, you’re wrong. Baby, baby, Belly was at the house. I swear on my life, I swear on my life. That’s not true, it’s not true “.
Jade ignores Clarke and continues, “You’re lying to me. You’re a piece of shit. I just talked to her. What’s wrong with you?”
Clarke then again refuted her accusations, saying “It’s not true, it’s not true”.
Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine then intervened and pulled her sister away from the situation.
Jasmine told Clarke, “Go away with Karl, go with Karl”.
Clarke then turns to TV presenter Stefanovic and proclaims, “Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t walk away. She can, she can hit me, but you, you c**t”.
This triggers Jade again as she furiously defends Stefanovic and then punches Clarke in the face.
Jade says, “You piece of shit, don’t fucking talk to him”.
After being punched, Clarke replies, “Go hit me, hit me, do it again, you’re wrong, you’re fucking wrong”.
To which Jade replies, “Oh am I wrong? You fucked her (Edwards) on December 17th, you fucked her, you’re fucking a dog, I’m gonna show her every f***ing *****g message you ever sent me”.
Clarke’s girlfriend then refers to a message Clarke sent to Edwards, saying “‘Oh yes, you are the love of my life Pip, come to India'”.
Clarke ends by telling Jade, “Don’t ever talk to me again”.
The pair eventually get separated before the clip ends.
Clarke captained the Australian cricket team in both Test and One Day International formats between 2011 and 2015.
He led his country to victory at the 2015 Cricket World Cup.
He also captained the Twenty20 International side between 2007 and 2010.
Clarke scored 8,643 Test runs for Australia, placing him fifth on the country’s all-time list.
