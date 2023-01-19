Watch cricketing legend Michael Clarke take on the TV presenter in a wild brawl as he is punched by his girlfriend amid cheating allegations





Australian cricketing legend Michael Clarke was punched in the face by girlfriend Jade Yarbrough during a furious late-night argument in a public park. The couple holidayed in Queensland earlier this month with Jade’s sister Jasmine and her partner, Australian TV presenter Karl Stefanovic. 4 Michael Clarke was topless during the furious brawl Credit: The Daily Telegraph 4 Jade was seen punching Clarke in the face Credit: The Daily Telegraph 4 Clarke and Jade were vacationing in Queensland when the incident happened Credit: Getty 4 The argument is said to be about Clarke’s ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards Credit: Getty But the trip turned sour while Clarke and Jade were having dinner at a beachside restaurant with accountant Anthony Bell. Footage obtained by The Daily Telegraph shows the pair getting involved in a furious argument that was reportedly over Clarke’s ex-girlfriend, fashion designer Pip Edwards. Jade is heard saying “I’m wrong? I’m wrong! You’re a liar. I can see everything. You called her”. To which Clarke replied, “Honey, you’re wrong, you’re wrong. Baby, baby, Belly was at the house. I swear on my life, I swear on my life. That’s not true, it’s not true “. Jade ignores Clarke and continues, “You’re lying to me. You’re a piece of shit. I just talked to her. What’s wrong with you?” Clarke then again refuted her accusations, saying “It’s not true, it’s not true”. Stefanovic’s wife Jasmine then intervened and pulled her sister away from the situation. Jasmine told Clarke, “Go away with Karl, go with Karl”. Clarke then turns to TV presenter Stefanovic and proclaims, “Karlos, I can tell you now c**t, don’t walk away. She can, she can hit me, but you, you c**t”. This triggers Jade again as she furiously defends Stefanovic and then punches Clarke in the face. Jade says, “You piece of shit, don’t fucking talk to him”. After being punched, Clarke replies, “Go hit me, hit me, do it again, you’re wrong, you’re fucking wrong”. To which Jade replies, “Oh am I wrong? You fucked her (Edwards) on December 17th, you fucked her, you’re fucking a dog, I’m gonna show her every f***ing *****g message you ever sent me”. Clarke’s girlfriend then refers to a message Clarke sent to Edwards, saying “‘Oh yes, you are the love of my life Pip, come to India'”. Clarke ends by telling Jade, “Don’t ever talk to me again”. The pair eventually get separated before the clip ends. Clarke captained the Australian cricket team in both Test and One Day International formats between 2011 and 2015. He led his country to victory at the 2015 Cricket World Cup. He also captained the Twenty20 International side between 2007 and 2010. Clarke scored 8,643 Test runs for Australia, placing him fifth on the country’s all-time list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.the-sun.com/sport/7162789/michael-clarke-slapped-girlfriend-cheating-karl-stefanovic-australia-cricket/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos