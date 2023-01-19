Sports
FSU Football Acquires Patrick Surtain Sr. employed as a coach for defensive backs
Florida State Football is officially hired Miami dolphins defense assistant Patrick Surtain Sr. as a new defensive back coach.
It is an honor to join the Florida State football family, Surtain said. When my NFL career ended, I knew I wanted to impress the next generation, so I started coaching. During my time as a high school and NFL coach, I learned how to maximize the potential of student-athletes coming to college and prepare them to make an impact at the next level. I appreciate the opportunity to build on the DBU legacy here in the state of Florida. I’m excited to get started with our current team and meet future Seminoles.
Surtain, who also served as head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation for six seasons and won three state championships there, will now replace Arkansas Razorback co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.
I’m incredibly excited that Patrick Surtain is joining the Nole Family, Norvell said. He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest level and has prioritized genuine relationships and developing players on and off the pitch. An elite NFL player for over a decade, Patrick then earned notable success as a coach at a South Florida high school before continuing his development as an NFL coach. I am happy for our student-athletes who are getting top notch skills while learning life lessons from Coach Surtain.
The full edition, via FSU Sports Info:
Surtain joins the Florida State football program after serving as a defensive assistant for the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He spent the previous nine seasons, including six as head coach, at American Heritage High School in Plantation, Florida, and was named the 2020 High School Football America National Coach of the Year. He led the Patriots to three state championships in his six seasons as head coach, while developing and developing numerous Division I players. NFL draft picks including Brian Burns who was the 16th overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft after a three-year career with Florida State.
During the 2021 NFL Draft alone, six former American Heritage Surtain students were selected. Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was the ninth overall pick of the The Denver Broncos and earned a selection for the Pro Bowl after the 2022 season. Cornerbacks Tyson Campbell and Marco Wilson were caught in the second and fourth rounds respectively, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz was a third round selection, defensive tackle Tedarrell Slaton was caught in the fifth round, and running back Khalil Herbert was picked in the sixth round.
Surtain played 11 seasons in the NFL, spent seven years with the Dolphins after they drafted him in the second round of the 1998 NFL Draft and four seasons with the Heads of Kansas City. He was a two-time All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl following the 2002, 2003, and 2004 seasons. In addition, he was named the 2002 NFL Alumni Associations Defensive Back of the Year. For his career, he appeared in 163 games with 131 starts and recorded 547 tackles, including 435 solo stops, with 26.0 tackles for loss, 37 interceptions, eight forced fumbles, and eight fumbles to recover. His 29 interceptions with the Dolphins are tied for fourth in franchise history.
Surtain, who played four years with Southern Miss, was a second-team All-American and the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year in 1997 and a first-team selection for all conferences in 1996 and 1997. His 16 interceptions and 31 pass breaks place third and fourth respectively on the school’s career lists. He was a 2011 inductee into the Southern Miss Hall of Fame, was named in the Senior bowl Hall of Fame in 2021 and will be inducted into the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Originally from New Orleans, Surtain received his bachelor’s degree in coaching and sports administration from Southern Miss in 1998. He and his wife, Michelle, have three children, Patrick II, Paris, and Parker.
