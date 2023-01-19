FSU Football Acquires Patrick Surtain Sr. employed as a coach for defensive backs

Florida State Football is officially hired Miami dolphins defense assistant Patrick Surtain Sr. as a new defensive back coach.

It is an honor to join the Florida State football family, Surtain said. When my NFL career ended, I knew I wanted to impress the next generation, so I started coaching. During my time as a high school and NFL coach, I learned how to maximize the potential of student-athletes coming to college and prepare them to make an impact at the next level. I appreciate the opportunity to build on the DBU legacy here in the state of Florida. I’m excited to get started with our current team and meet future Seminoles.

Surtain, who also served as head coach at American Heritage High School in Plantation for six seasons and won three state championships there, will now replace Arkansas Razorback co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson.

I’m incredibly excited that Patrick Surtain is joining the Nole Family, Norvell said. He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest level and has prioritized genuine relationships and developing players on and off the pitch. An elite NFL player for over a decade, Patrick then earned notable success as a coach at a South Florida high school before continuing his development as an NFL coach. I am happy for our student-athletes who are getting top notch skills while learning life lessons from Coach Surtain.

