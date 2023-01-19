Sports
Ice hockey sees solid winter break, ends with 23 record
The Tufts ice hockey team played a solid series of games during intermission. They played five games, three out of conference and two in conference, coming out with a record of 23. Going into the winter break, the team had a record of 351 overall and a NESCAC record of 231.
The first game the Jumbos played was part of the Codfish Bowl Tournament, which consisted of four teams competing in a two-game set to determine a winner. The Tufts Jumbos faced the Albertus Magnus Falcons in their opening game.
The Falcons scored three goals in the first period to take down the Jumbos, but Tufts remained resilient and managed a comeback. Senior forward Mason Kohn scored twice in the second period to cut the Falcons’ lead to one goal. On the first goal, freshman defenseman Philippe Lamarre sent a pass to freshman forward Max Resnick, who shot on goal. The puck rebounded and Kohn was able to tap it in. On the second goal, junior defender Jack Hughes sent a pass to Kohn at the blue line. Kohn got a shot past the Falcons goaltender to make it 32.
In the third period, the Jumbos added another goal on the power play. Sophomore forward Tyler Sedlak sent a pass to junior defenseman Sam Miller, who threw it home to tie the game. The score remained tied at three goals apiece until the end of regulation and the teams entered a three-on-three overtime period. Unfortunately for the Jumbos, the Falcons were able to score with just 46 seconds left on the clock to take 43 wins.
[We] could definitely work on our composure. Not getting down on ourselves when things don’t go our way during games, whatever the circumstances, sophomore forward Brennan Horn wrote in a message to the Daily.
This loss meant that the Jumbos played in a consolation game the next day against Fitchburg State. They came out very strong and took out the Fitchburg Falcons 60. Junior goaltender Peyton Durand recorded his first career shutout with 48 saves on the day. Two goals were scored by freshman forward Brendan Fennell, two were scored by sophomore forward Harrison Bazianos, one was scored by junior defenseman Cam Newton, and one was scored by fellow junior defenseman Andrew Gunlock.
The Jumbos got a little break over the holiday season, as their next game wasn’t until January 10. They again faced Fitchburg State in a non-conference game. This game turned out to be closer as Tufts only won 53, rather than their earlier more dominant performance.
Tufts Horn opened the scoring in the first period, but Fitchburg State was able to tie the score a few minutes later. Fennell scored to take the lead, then Kohn tacked on another goal in a three-on-two breakaway. The Falcons countered once more to bring the score to 32 until Miller added another to keep the game out of reach. Fitchburg State came close again, but an empty goal at the end of the game brought the final score to 53. This victory lifted the Jumbos to a record of 521 in their last eight matchups.
This set a good tone for the team to participate in conference play. They will play the rest of their games this season against opponents of NESCAC. Their first game on January 13 was against the Amherst Mammoths. The Mammoths topped the conference standings with a record of 610. The Jumbos had lost six of their last seven games against Amherst.
The game got off to a slow start, with no goals scored in the first period. Soon in the second, however, Amherst scored a tap goal on a pass from behind the net to take the lead 10. Tufts wasted no time hitting back as Bazianos chased a loose puck across the ice and then sent a cross to Miller who made it to level the match. Minutes later, the Jumbos were on the power play due to an Amherst penalty, and a good passing series resulted in a goal for Kohn to take the lead.
In the third period, Amherst had a power play of his own and capitalized, tying the game at two. Just 20 seconds later, Tufts was called for another penalty and Amherst went on the power play again. They did not miss their chance and scored the eventual winning goal with seven minutes remaining. The score ended at 32 in favor of the Mammoths.
On the penalty kill, we must be prepared to buy into the system and take away passes and shot lanes, Horn wrote.
The next day, the Tufts Jumbos faced the second placed Hamilton Continentals in the conference, making it a tough series for the Jumbos. Hamilton’s conference record was 530 who took part in the game. Tufts had lost his last seven matchups to Hamilton.
The Continentals scored three runs in the first period to put the Jumbos in an early hole that they never got out of. They came close in the second period with two goals, one from Miller and one from Sedlak, to make it 32, but Hamilton pulled away with an own goal at the end of the second period to make it 42. another in the third to make the final score 52.
Tuft’s overall record now stands at 581; it is No. 7 in the conference with a record of 251.
[We want to] of course get as many points as possible in the second half here. Climb the leaderboard and make a good push down, Horn wrote.
Tufts will meet Trinity and Wesleyan at home on January 13 and 14, respectively, to continue their hunt for a playoff spot.
