Silcock’s Year to Remember – Jersey Evening Post

TEEN table tennis sensation Hannah Silcock said her nomination for the Rising Star award at the 2022 Betway CI Sports Awards came as a big surprise.

Silcock (pictured below) certainly had a year to remember.

Not only did she become the U15 British Home Nations champion and U18 British Schools champion, she represented Jersey at the Commonwealth Games reaching the round of 32 where she was eventually defeated by Tin-Tin Ho after winning two matches of the English number one. .

Silcock also took part in a number of European events and finished the year representing the famous Breton club Hennenbont, in the French league.

It was wonderful to get the nomination, Silcock said. 2022 was probably my biggest and most challenging year yet. I played a lot of table tennis and the head of GB Youth Table Tennis had also challenged me to get more European experience, so I started participating in the World Table Tennis circuit in Europe.

The level was very high, but I managed to progress to the top 50 in the world at U15 level.

Another great experience was qualifying for the European Youth Championships in Belgrade in the summer. I managed to reach the last 32 of the U15 girls single event. But the highlight of the tournament was teaming up with England’s Larry Trumpasuskas and beating the top seed from Romania in the last 32 of the tournament. [doubles] tournament.

The highlight of the year for Silcock, however, was without a doubt her Birmingham experience.

The level was insanely high, but it was great to come away with some wins in singles and mixed doubles, the 15-year-old added. I really enjoyed playing with Jordan Wykes in the mixed doubles and it was great to get a 3-1 win against the favored Cypriot combination in the round of 64. I managed to play two matches on the show courts and the BBC live-streamed my match against Tintin. The atmosphere was really scary but the support I had from the Jersey crowd was huge and I was happy I managed to compete against her and give her something to think about at 2-2.

The opening and closing ceremonies were brilliant and I was amazed at how many people saw me interviewed live during the opening ceremony. The noise from the crowd was very loud, but it was a nice memory to remember from the Games.

With GSCEs prioritized for the JCG apprentice, Silcock may not be as active in 2023, but she is still looking to progress in her sport with a view to one of the gold medals at this year’s Island Games in Guernsey.

It’s an important year as I do my GCSEs in May and June, she

explained. But I continue to train hard and participate in tournaments in the United Kingdom and France. More table tennis in France towards the end of last year at Hennenbont… I really enjoyed the change of scenery and I hope it will help with my GCSE French.

But my main focus this year is the Island Games. I’ve never participated in an Island Games before, so I’m looking forward to another new experience. We will go to Guernsey with a strong team in July and it will be my 16th birthday that week if I participate.

I could not have imagined how much success I achieved last year. It was great to be able to compete and win some trophies, but now it’s time to draw a line below 2022 and set new goals for 2023.