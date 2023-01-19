River Hawks Defeat UMBC, 81-75





LOWELL, Mass. Senior Abdul Karim Coulibaly (Bamako, Mali) recorded a career-high 24 points to lead the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team (16-4, 4-2 AE) to an 81-75 victory against UMBC (13-7, 3-2 AE) on Wednesday night . With the decision, the River Hawks set a new Division I program record of 16 wins. The team also improves to 10-0 at home for the first time since 2002-03 and is the first America East team to record four conference wins so far this season. “I’m happy with the win tonight against what I think is an extremely good UMBC team,” Head Coach said Pat Duket . “They’ve been coached well and they played together, connected and scored more points in the first half than we’ve given up all year. We improved after the break, got a little bit better defensively. There was a window there where I thought we had being able to close it out, but I thought we looked good, had open threes, got the right shots and hit just enough to get a tough win.” Coulibaly shot an impressive 75% from the field on 12-for-16 shooting with 11 rebounds for his sixth double-double of the year. Just as dominating low, junior Max Brooks (Waldorf, Md.) finished with 20 points and 10 field goals on the season. Graduated student Allin Blunt (Crownsville, Md.) added 14 points, while classmate Everette Hammond (Silver Spring, Md.) recorded 10 with six assists. As a team, the River Hawks had 23 assists. Both sides came ready to play right from the point, and although Coulibaly drove hard to the ring for the first bucket of the night, the teams battled through four lead changes in the first four minutes. The visitors led by as many as three before Coulibaly banked a layup and senior Ayinde Hikim (Washington, DC) found Blunt for an inside-out three to open an 11-3 run that gave the River Hawks a 19-14 lead with 11:53 left in the first. The Retrievers twice attempted to narrow the difference to just one before Coulibaly and Brooks combined to take the home side’s next six points, creating a 27–22 margin at 7:23. However, five straight runs from UMBC’s Matteo Picarelli tied the board. One minute later, senior Connor Withers (Manassas, Va.) brought a three off the top of the key to put his team back on top, but the board kept tipping back and forth with five more lead changes before a trey from Hammond tied things up at 40-40 within the last minute. However, a dunk from Yaw Obeng-Mensah secured the final points of the period, sending UMBC up front going into halftime, 42-40. Brooks came out of the locker room with a vengeance and scored the first four points of the second to help the River Hawks take a two-possession buffer. UMBC quickly erased the difference to tie the board at 48-48, but back-to-back dunks from Brooks sparked a 14-2 UMass Lowell run that was capped off by consecutive threes from Blunt to make it 62-50 with 12:41 going. Brooks continued his attack from above the rim with three consecutive jams, including a huge denial from Withers on the other end, building the biggest lead of the night, 68-54, at 8:44. The River Hawks held a minimum nine-point lead until UMBC scored 10 in a row to make it a two-possession game, 75–71, with 2:20 on the clock. However, Coulibaly responded with a timely dunk, and Withers and Hammond settled things down the foul line. The River Hawks will be back home on Sunday, January 22 when they host Bryant at 1 p.m

