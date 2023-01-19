Men’s tennis takes first win since 2018 against Campbellsville after tough battle with NKU





RICHMOND, K. The EKU men’s tennis team (1-1) earned their first win since 2018 against Campbellsville, winning 6-1 after a tough battle against NKU, 4-3 on Wednesday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center. The EKU men’s tennis team (1-1) earned their first win since 2018 against Campbellsville, winning 6-1 after a tough battle against NKU, 4-3 on Wednesday at the Greg Adams Tennis Center.

2. Defeats J. Anurag Reddy (EKU). Trevor Ball (NKU) 6-4, 6-3

3. K. Stahlbrand (EKU) defeated. Tom Berry (NKU) 6-2, 6-4

4. Josef Zapletal (NKU) def. Arthur Bugaud (EKU) 6-2, 6-1

5. Defeats James Casamayor (NKU). P. Brazet (EKU) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

6. Defeats Emily Bravo (NKU). Pocket White (EKU) 7-5, 6-2

Singles (4, 3, 1, 2, 6, 5) Doubles Competition (NKU) 1. Nick Nienhaus/James Homemaker (NKU) defeated. Moritz Mayer /J. Anurag Reddy (EKU) 7-5

2. K. Stahlbrand/ Pocket White (ECU) final Tom Berry/Bartosz Losiak (NKU) 6-1

3. Defeats Trevor Ball/Josef Zapletal (NKU). P Brazet/ Arthur Bugaud (EKU) 6-3

Doubles (2, 3, 1) ———————- Singles league (Campbellsville) 1. Moritz Mayer (EKU) def. Hernan Toledo (CAM) 6-3, 6-4

2. Defeats J. Anurag Reddy (EKU). Nicolas Andrade (CAM) 7-5, 6-4

3. K. Stahlbrand (EKU) defeated. Sebastian Toledo (CAM) 6-0, 6-1

4. Arthur Bugaud (EKU) def. L. Guielbaud (CAM) 6-0, 3-6, 6-1

5. P. Brazet (EKU) defeated. Rikuto Towata (CAM) 6-2, 6-2

6. Nicolas Weisner (CAM) defeated. Pocket White (EKU), standard

Singles (3, 1, 4, 2, 6, 5) Doubles (Campbellsville) 1. Moritz Mayer /J. Anurag Reddy (EKU) defeated. Hernan Toledo/Nicolas Andrade (CAM) 6-4

2. Pocket White /k. Stahlbrand (EKU) defeated. Sebastian Toledo/Mario Sanchez (CAM) 6-1

3. Rikuto Towata/L. Guilelbaud (CAM) reports. Arthur Bugaud /P. Brazet (EKU) 7-6 (7-3)

Doubles (2, 1, 3) follow us Stay up to date with everything EKU tennis is doing on Instagram (@tennis.eku), Twitter (@EKUTennis), and Facebook (WITH THE COLONELS).

