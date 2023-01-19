Manika Batra, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Storm to Semifinals

Indian mixed doubles duo Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra stormed into the semi-finals of the WTT Contender on Thursday with a 3-0 victory over Spain’s world number 9 Maria Xiao and Alvaro Robles.

The Indian duo continued their amazing run taking less than 24 minutes to finish the match 11-9 11-9 11-5 and set up a last four duel against Lim Jonghoon and Shin Yubin, the world number 20 duo from Korea .

The other half of the semifinals will take place between the Chinese duo Kuai Man-Lin Shidong and Wong Chun Ting-Doo Hoi Kem from Hong Kong. Both semi-finals are scheduled for later in the day.

Fresh off their tough 3-2 win over England’s Tin-Tin Ho and Samuel Walker, the Indian pair got off to a slow start, trailing 2-5 and 3-6.

They gradually raised the bar and won six points in a row to take the lead with an 11-9 victory in the first game.

It was a small close affair in the second game in which the Indians took a 4-1 lead before winning by an identical 11-9 margin.

But they were back at their best in the third game, where they won eight points on the trot to seal the matter.

Sathiyan and Manika had won silver at the WTT Contender Nova Gorica in Slovenia last November.

