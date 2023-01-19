UNI men’s basketball: Campbell scores career night in victory over Redbirds





Next game: at UIC 21-01-2023 | 1 o’clock in the afternoon Panther Sports Radio Network KXEL 1540 21 Jan (Sat) / 1pm Bee UIC CEDARFALLS, Iowa — UNI men’s basketball fought off a furious Illinois State effort in the second half and rode on freshman guard’s hot hand Trey Campbell to victory as the Panthers defeated the Redbirds 65-63 at the McLeod Center on Wednesday night. The Panthers have now won 9 consecutive games against Illinois State and win the regular season series against the Redbirds for a third straight season. Illinois State challenged UNI with a powerful internal defense, forcing the Panthers to attack from midrange, as well as outside the arc. As the Redbirds attacked inside, the Panthers found a spark from long range with Campbell knocking down 4 3-point shots in the first half as part of a 14-point opening stanza. UNI led by as much as 10 points in the opening period, but saw the Redbirds tie at 30 points in the closing seconds of the half before Campbell sent the Panthers to the locker room with a narrow lead on a three-pointer at the buzzer. The Redbirds quickly pounced on the UNI defense to begin the second period, cutting the Panther lead and eventually gaining a 6-point lead on a dunk by Seneca Knight. After a sloppy first half with turnovers on both sides, UNI turned the ball over just 3 times in the second half and slowly broke away from Illinois State’s lead as Michael Duax helped the Panthers gain an offensive foothold in the paint. Using a 14-6 run over a 5:43 halfway mark, the Panthers rocketed back into the lead as both teams clawed for every basket in the final minutes. UNI took a 3-point lead going into the final minute of play as the Panther defense stopped a potential Joe Petrakis tying goal with 8 seconds to play and held on for a 2-point win on a late Redbird layup. Campbell finished the night with a career-high 20 points and 6 three-point field goals made Bowen born recorded 11 points and 4 assists. Landon Wolf counted 9 points with a pair of three-pointers, such as Michael Duax scored 8 points in the win. James Betz posted a 5-point game, with Cole Henry a total of 4 points and a game-high 7 rebounds. PANTHER NOTES UNI cuts its all-time series record with Illinois State after Wednesday’s win, trailing the Redbirds 45-44.

Head coach Ben Jacobson picked up his 180th Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) win on Wednesday. Jacobson is now 3 wins away from passing former Creighton coach Dana Altman for second on MVC’s all-time win list for conference-only games.

The Panthers improve to 8-2 this season when leading at half time, and take their first win of the year when they have 5 minutes to play under the rules.

UNI has held its opponent under 70 points in 12 games this season, with an 8-4 record in such games. The Panthers have won 7 consecutive games and held the opposition under 70 points. NEXT ONE The Panthers headed out this Saturday to take on the UIC Flames as MVC opponents for the first time. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. CT at the Credit Union 1 Arena in Chicago. The match will be broadcast live ESPN3 and on the Panther Sports Radio Network.

