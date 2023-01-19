2023 NFL Draft: Top 20 college football players the pros turned down to return for one more season

The deadline for undergrads to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft as come and go, and several stars chose to move on rather than return to school. Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud, Texas running back Bijan Robinson and Georgia’s Jalen Carter are just a few of the high-profile players set to play on Sunday next year.

However, there are quite a few who chose to pass on that NFL paycheck. Unlike in previous years, the emergence of NIL collectives has ensured that draft-eligible players remain in college. In addition, the free year of players’ eligibility during the 2020 season has also allowed players to increase their draft stock by playing another season.

Who are the top college football players who made the decision to return? Let’s break them down.

1.Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington: The nation’s leading passer in yards per game will enter the 2023 season at the top of Heisman Trophy odds after throwing for 4,641 yards and 31 touchdowns for a Huskies team that posted an 11-2 record. Not only will he enter the season with a ton of buzz, but he will also play for a team that will be in the middle of the College Football Playoff race.

2.Blake Corum, RB, Michigan: The consensus All-American missed the last two games of the season, but still ripped off 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. He should be the center of the two-time Big Ten champion’s onslaught while he recovers from a meniscus injury.

3.Bo Nix, QB, Oregon:Nix was in the Heisman Trophy race before suffering an ankle injury that hampered him on the track. Despite this, he still threw for 3,593 yards, rushed for 510 yards, and scored a total of 44 touchdowns. The Pac-12 will be loaded with star quarterbacks and Nix will be near the top of every list.

4. Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State: Travis was the biggest reason the Seminoles came on strong late in the season. He threw for 3,214 yards, rushed for 417 yards, and scored a total of 32 touchdowns. He is one of many veteran Seminoles coming back, which is a big reason why they are considered a contender for the CFP in 2023.

5. Tommy Eichenberg, LB, Ohio State: Eichenberg finished the season with 120 tackles and was a big part of the Buckeyes’ defensive turnaround in their lead up to the CFP. The first-team All-Big Ten performer and Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist was the leader of a linebacking corps that should be among the best in the Big Ten by 2023.

6. Jared Verse, DL, State of Florida: Albany’s transfer turned himself into a first round talent after going on 16.5 tackles for loss and nine sacks in 12 games for the Seminoles. He was projected as the No. 11 overall player in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Ranking prior to announcing his decision to return to Tallahassee.

7. Bralen Trice, DL, Washington: The Huskies’ defense front will be stacked in 2023, and Trice’s presence will be a big reason why. He had 13 tackles for loss and 10 sacks in 13 games, earning him All-Pac-12 honors. His speed off the edge and his ability to take on one-on-one battles vs. winning offensive tackles should have him as a possible first-round pick in 2024.

8. Fashanu, OL, Penn state:Fashanu would have been a first-round pick had he decided to enter the draft, but he opted to return to a Penn State team that will have plenty of experience on both sides of the ball. He will be tasked with protecting quarterback Drew Alla’s blind side and opening holes for the talented group of Nittany Lions running backs.

9. Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame: Hartman had options to return to Wake Forest, join the NFL or transition into college football in 2023, and he found a great home at Notre Dame. The centerpiece of the slow mesh offense with the Demon Deacons has thrown for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns during his five-year college career, and there’s no doubt he’s considered a Heisman contender heading into the 2023 season.

10. Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois. Newton was one of the main reasons Illinois returned to prominence during the 2022 season. He had 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries last season. The 6-foot-2, 295-pounder was a second-team All-American from multiple outlets, including CBS Sports.

11. Tyler Davis, DL, Clemson: Davis is one of the most experienced defensive linemen in the country and he chose to return to the Tigers for his “super senior” season. He has 26.5 tackles for loss and 15.5 sacks during his tenure with Clemson despite battling through multiple injuries. He will anchor an experienced line of defense that should be one of the best in the country.

12. Cameron Rising, Utah QB: Rising surprised a lot of people when he chose to run it back after back-to-back Pac-12 championships. He threw for 3,034 yards, rushed for 465 yards and had 32 touchdowns last season. He suffered a lower body injury in the Rose Bowl, which could have played a role in his decision to return to Salt Lake City.

13. Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma: Gabriel was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year after throwing for 3,168 yards, rushing for 315 yards, and accounting for 31 touchdowns in 2022. bring them back into the Big 12 battle.

14. Keith RandolphJr, DL, Illinois: Randolph, the other half of the Law Firm defensive line (along with Newton), returns after making 53 tackles last season, 13 of them for a loss. The 6-foot-5, 305-pounder was a Pro Football Focus All-Big Ten performer and should keep the Fighting Illini in the 2023 division title chase.

15. Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina: Rattler’s stats for 2022 show a lot of inconsistency, which was the case when he was at Oklahoma. However, he threw 10 touchdowns in his last three games, including a 63-38 victory over a Tennessee team battling to make the CFP. He developed quite a bond with Antwane Wells Jr. over the course of the season, and he could sneak back into the Heisman fray if he leads the Gamecocks to the SEC East fray.

16. Johnny Wilson, WR, State of Florida: Wilson capped off a great season with an incredible performance of eight catches and 202 yards in the Cheez-It Bowl victory over Oklahoma. The 6-foot-7 star led the Seminoles with 897 yards and five touchdowns and is a matchup nightmare for virtually every defensive back in the country.

17. KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas: Speaking of matchup nightmares, there isn’t a quarterback in the country quite like Jefferson. He had 2,648 yards passing and 24 touchdowns last year and added 640 yards on the ground. The 6-foot-3, 242-pounder is a force that runs between tackles, making the Razorbacks offense with Raheim Sanders even more dangerous. If you’re looking for a dark Heisman candidate, Jefferson could fit the bill.

18. Trey Benson, RB, State of Florida: Benson rushed for 990 yards and nine touchdowns last year, and he’ll be the other half of the dangerous one-two on the ground with Travis. Weighing in at six feet, 215 pounds, Benson is the size to take the penalty between tackles and speed as a home run threat.

19. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU: The dual-threat catalyst for the SEC West champions struggled with injuries on the stretch, but he nonetheless emerged as a star. He had 2,913 yards passing, 885 yards rushing, and a total of 29 touchdowns after transferring from Arizona State. He gets another year in the system with many experienced pieces around him in 2023.

20. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington: Odunze is one of two 1,000-yard receivers who chose to return to the Huskies, along with Jalen McMillan, and he should rise to national prominence along with Penix. The All-Pac-12 performer had 75 catches for 1,145 yards and seven touchdowns last year as one of the top deep threats in the country. He is a major reason why the Huskies attack is so dangerous.