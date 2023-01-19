‘Incredible ball attack’ in Emma Raducanu’s defeat to Coco Gauff





The stats don’t look too pretty on paper, with Gauff committing 41 unforced errors and Raducanu 42 more than twice the number of winners in both cases. But then it’s hard to hit winners when your opponent covers the field like a spidercam. I don’t remember seeing a match between two such mobile women. They seemed to hover over the field, barely touching it with their trainers. Yet the constant squeaks of rubber on acrylic betray the intensity of the footwork. Another reason for the high number of unforced errors was the ambition shown. Both women threw hay after hay, in a determined effort to be the one to shape the pattern of the rallies. This matched Gauff’s pre-match admission that she had spent much of her off-season learning how to box. Granted, there was an odd point where Gauff switched to walking her forehand instead of punching through, but for the most part she was eager to kill quickly. Gauff was comfortably the larger server, averaging 103 mph on her first delivery to Raducanus 94, but it was Raducanu who had the more aggressive return. If she could have practiced more thoroughly leading up to this event, instead of being hampered by an ankle injury, she could have scared the No. 7 seed even more. Raducanu preferred to give away the first set with a series of forehand errors that allowed Gauff to break for 4-2. It looked like she was going easy when she was broken again early in the second set and dished out some sloppy double faults. She also seemed to feel from her side or abdomen as if she were in pain. But instead of capitulating, she straightened her shoulders and began to play more accurately. For much of that second set, Raducanu was the one to push the pace. She even had a few set points when Gauff served at 4-5. But again Gauff went into defensive lockdown mode and it was Raducanu who missed first with a backhand drive and then a drop shot that just caught the net tape. That’s Gauff’s extraordinary sprinting speed that probably could have made her a track and field star had she so wanted she’d probably have made it to the ball anyway. Instead, Gauff completed her 6-3, 7-6 victory to become the first woman to reach 100 WTA Tour wins before the age of 19 since Caroline Wozniacki in 2009. She may be younger than Raducanu, but in tennis terms is she. more experienced, having played nearly 200 competitive matches at various levels against Raducanus 130-odd.

