The Montreal Mafia Murders: Blood, Gore, Cannolis, and Hockey Bags

Viau and Dion both chose to testify, insisting that, fearing for their lives, they had lied in those scabrous recordings. They hadn’t actually burned the bodies, they told the court. They made that up so the mafia wouldn’t think they made a mistake. In fact, they said, they had driven the car with the plastic-wrapped bodies to Guidous’ house and left immediately.

The prosecution undermined that story, asking why, if Viau was frightened, had she looked out the kitchen window during the murder of the Faldutos? Why had she brought bullets to Foti? Why had she suggested a drink with the Frenchman when he surfaced? Why had she tried to set him up with a friend or considered going into business together? She cried during the process, folding and unfolding tissues and twisting them clockwise over and over.

Dion, for his part, told the court that he had his 18-year relationship with his wife improved as a result of the assassinations. The fact that you were arrested for two murders has improved a bit [your relationship]? asked the incredulous prosecutor.

Yes, replied Dion, explaining that the ordeal had helped them communicate more openly.

Those born on New Year’s Day, like Viau (1975, in her case), are said to be lucky for life. But in the end, the jury found her guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder, which automatically earned her a life sentence. Dion was unexpectedly acquitted. She had after all, claimed that she had been the mastermind. Dion, always the strong and quiet type, hadn’t said much about the shooting, when she’d said way too much. Her testimony, the judge noted, strengthened the prosecution’s already overwhelming evidence confirming her involvement in the conspiracy to commit the murders and her participation in the murders by aiding and/or inciting them.

After the verdicts, Vanity purse interviewed Crown Prosecutor Isabelle Poulin. Even if Viau was an accomplice to murder, did she really deserve life behind bars while the actual presser was on the loose? We believe justice has run its course, the prosecutor replied.

Viau and her attorney, Mylne Lareau, disagreed. They have appealed, but the court has yet to decide when (and even if) she will be tried again. In yet another twist, Viau has been granted parole pending that process. Since she poses no security risk, the Court of Appeal ruled, and she may ultimately be found innocent – a scenario the presiding judge described as realistic – she is believed to be living at the family home in Saint-Jude again.

Last fall, Foti went on trial for the 2016 murders of Rocco Sollecito, the Falduto brothers, and another member of the Stitches. When the Frenchman testified against Foti, he couldn’t help but scold his former partner: rat, imbecile, cockroach. In addition, he accused him of several other crimes, the exact details of which are under publication ban. The Fotis defense team took a biased approach to the Frenchman’s inadmissible testimony. The judge, for his part, declared a mistrial. A second trial against Foti is tentatively scheduled for March.

Whatever the final verdicts, Foti undeniably led Viau down a tragic path. She’s already been found guilty of murder, a conviction that will hang over her, Dion, and their family for the rest of their lives, whether or not her appeal is upheld. Still, it seems reasonable to wonder which version of her is the real one.

At one point, while revealing the gruesome details of the Falduto murders to a man she thought was an underworld collaborator of the French, she leaned forward and, as the tape machine turned, told him that you had the secret of the Falduto. gods. Do you know your life is in danger? Do you know I can? Do not be afraid.

But since her arrest, Viau has argued otherwise. Jesus, if I hit a baby cat, it will take me four days to get over it. I wasn’t going to kill anyone!