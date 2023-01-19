Box office leaders appear ahead of the Chinese New Year race | News

Wandering Earth 2, Full River Red and Hidden knife have been leading the box office race for Chinese New Year since tickets went on sale last weekend, with stars Shen Teng, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai and Wu Jing set to battle it out in cinemas across China.

Seven local films have been approved for release during the coveted and crowded holiday season, with all but one set to premiere on January 22, the first day of the Lunar New Year. Since ticket sales began on Saturday (January 14), total advance sales at press time are approaching $51.6 million (RMB350 million), according to box office data from online ticketing platform Maoyan.

Advance bookings show that the three front-runners are closely matched on opening day (January 22), taking in around $8.9 million (RMB60 million) each. Wandering Earth 2 follows as number one, closely followed by Full river red and hidden blade. With presale numbers constantly changing, it’s too early to say which title will be the box office champion.

A major concern, however, is that Covid-19 cases are on the rise and appear to have reached new highs, following an abrupt reversal in China’s signature zero-Covid policy. This could affect cinema attendance if audiences choose to stay at home.

Nevertheless, Chinese New Year maintains its status as one of the most coveted release windows. Last year’s box office was dominated by patriotic wartime drama during its lucrative period The Battle of Lake Changjin IIwhich grossed $594.75 million (RMB 4.07 billion) and became the highest-grossing film of 2022. The top titles of Chinese New Year 2021 were comedic time travel Hello Mom ($797.6 million / RMB 5.41 billion) and crime comedy Detective Chinatown 3 ($666.77 million / RMB 4.52 billion) ended up as the second and third highest-grossing films of the year.

Expected prequel

2019, Wandering Earth became China’s first sci-fi breakthrough when it topped the Chinese New Year box office with $690.8 million (RMB 4.69 billion). Expectations are therefore high for it Wandering Earth 2, which is a prequel in which actor Wu Jing reprises his role as an astronaut tasked with saving humanity from destruction and reunites with director Frank Gwo. Andy Lau joins the cast, making a special appearance as a scientist, while Hugo award-winning novelist Liu Cixin steps down as producer and the China Film Company returns as the main backer.

Among the new movies, Wandering Earth 2 tops the want to watch chart, with over 1 million clicks on the Maoyans ticketing app. This unofficial data is often seen as a good indicator of audience expectations for upcoming movies. unlike Full river red and Hidden knifewho were notified of their release only a few weeks in advance, Wandering Earth 2 has benefited from a rare, long lead time, as the release date was revealed even before filming began in late 2021, a date that was reconfirmed at a high-profile press conference last November.

The early approval also facilitates overseas distribution. The film will premiere day and day on January 22 in Malaysia via Mega Films Distribution and Singapore via Shaw Organization.

It’s very rare for it to get a day-and-date Chinese New Year release with China for the first time in years for such a large-scale production, Jason Siu said. Screen. Siu is the general manager of production and project development for Hong Kong-based Emperor Motion Pictures, which co-hosts Wandering Earth 2 and handles international sales for Southeast Asia.

Comedy, thrillers and animation

Full river red from veteran director Zhang Yimou is a suspenseful comedy set in the Southern Song Dynasty, centering on the murder of an envoy and a lost letter. The cast is led by Shen Teng, one of China’s most bankable actors who most recently appeared in a hit sci-fi comedy. Moon Manand Jackson Yee who has appeared in the two Battle of Changjin Lake movies and Nice view since his acting debut in Better days. Huanxi Media is the main producer.

Director Zhang, who is in his 70s, has remained productive during the Covid pandemic. Last year, two of his films were released: snipers, co-directed with his daughter Zhang Mo, who earned $90 million (RMB 608 million) in Chinese New Year; and Cliff Walkers ($176.27 million/RMB 1.19 billion).

Cheng Er’s spy thriller is set in the 1940s Hidden knife also has a stellar cast, with the return of Tony Leung Chiu-Wai in his first Chinese-speaking role in five years, after his last appearance in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film was shot in Shanghai in the second half of 2021 during the Covid pandemic, Leung said Screen last September prior to receiving Busan Film Festivals Asian Filmmaker Award of the Year.

Director Cheng has shown flair for the crime thriller genre after directing The wasted times and Deadly hostage. With famous actress Zhou Xun making a special appearance, Hidden knife is also the first movie starring Wang Yibo from the popular boy band Uniq to get a release. Another movie from the singer, Born to flywas withdrawn from the national holiday last September and has been moved to April 28. Hidden knife is supported by the Bona Group with Distribution Workshop handling international sales.

Rounding out the lineup for Chinese New Year are two animations: Deep sea by Tian Xiaopeng, the director of the 2015 hit animation Monkey King: Hero is back, which will have its international premiere at the Berlinale next month; and Boonie Bears: Guardian Codethe latest installment of the popular franchise, which has been a fixture for many Chinese New Years.

Other titles include body swap comedy Five hundred milesdirected by Su Lun (How long will I love you), starring Lei Jiayin, who also competes Full river redand Zhang Xiaofei of Hello Mom.

The only title that does not open on Sunday is Table Tennis Of China, which is a late addition with its release date only confirmed on January 6. It was originally dated January 22, but was pushed back to January 24 a few days ago. The table tennis sports drama is directed by actor-director Deng Chao and screenwriter Yu Baimei, who both previously co-directed from 2019s To look up. Deng also stars in the film alongside his wife Sun Li and Xu Weizhou.