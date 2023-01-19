Saguaro hires former ASU OC Zak Hill to take over the football program

Zak Hill, who was the offensive coordinator at Arizona State two years ago, will take over Scottsdale Saguaro’s football program.

He succeeds Jason Mohns, who left to coach under freshman ASU coach Kenny Dillingham. Mohns led the Sabercats to seven state championships over the past 11 years, including the Open crown in 2021. Saguaro’s last game under Mohns came in December at Sun Devil Stadium, a 28-21 upset to Chandler Basha.

Hill was part of a championship program with American Leadership Gilbert North last season. The team captured the 4A title behind Northern Arizona-bound quarterback Adam Damante, who put up huge numbers (4,769 yards and 59 passing TDs with only three interceptions and 545 yards and seven rushing TDs).

Prior to that, Hill served as Herm Edwards’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020 and ’21. He resigned amid the NCAA investigation into alleged recruiting violations that saw several other coaches leave.

Hill has reevaluated life since leaving ASU and wants to make sure his wife and two kids can find roots. The life of a college coach can be transient and always on the move, recruiting or otherwise.

“I’m at a different time in my life,” Hill said. “My kids are getting older. I just feel like this is a great opportunity to be on a very successful program. It’s going to be fun to participate in this.”

Hill said his perspective has changed in the past year or so. His children are 6 and 9.

“Taking to my wife about this transition and everything that happened at ASU has helped me develop in the career world with college football, pushing at a high level and doing a lot of things,” said Hill. “But there’s a family toll that comes with that. My kids now understand what a move is. Early on it was, yeah, I’m going to Boise State or I’m going to ASU. They’re young and they just follow mom and dad in the neighborhood, so it’s not that bad.

“As they grow up now, ‘How many times do I want to move?’ Those conversations are happening and it’s actually more about my family. And then being part of a community, being part of a program that you can really immerse yourself in and feel a lot of self-esteem as a result.”

Hill is stepping into one of the most visible high school football programs in the country. Mohns was part of 12 Saguaro state championships as an assistant or head coach. Mohns went 121-19 in his 11 seasons leading the Sabercats.

Mohns had input in selecting his successor.

“I think it’s a great rental for Saguaro football and the Saguaro community,” said Mohns. “Coach Hill has an abundance of experience at the college level, as well as the high school level. The people I know who have worked with him in the past couldn’t say enough good things about him as both a coach and a man.”

Mohns calls Saguaro a special place full of wonderful people.

“The foundation has been laid for Coach Hill to come in and take the program to new heights,” said Mohns. “I have already spoken to Zak and let him know that I will support him in any way I can in the future.”

Saguaro scheduled a press conference Wednesday afternoon to introduce Hill.

Hill, a former college quarterback, was Boise State’s offensive coordinator for four seasons before coming to ASU. In the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, ASU ranked among the top 20 in the country in five offensive categories, including 12th in scoring offense.

A record-breaking college quarterback in Central Washington from 1999-2003, Hill was an assistant at Hawaii and the passing-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Eastern Washington for seven years, where he coached some of the top Football Championship Subdivision quarterbacks, including Walter Payton Prize finalists. Vernon Adams Jr. and Matt Nichols.

He was the offensive coordinator at Hillsboro High in Oregon in 2006-07 before taking over as head coach in 2008 and leading the team to the 5A playoffs.

ALA Gilbert North head coach Randy Ricedorff, in his lone season with the Eagles, called Hill a true pro, detail-oriented, well-organized, and loved and respected by those inside and outside his circle.

“Zak didn’t come in to change what we’re doing,” Ricedorff said. “He just came in and made what we do better.

“We were looking for a way to get over the semi-final hump of the previous two years (in 3A) and he helped us find a way. Our entire coaching staff is better with Zak’s influence and our community is a bit more proud of the championship. he helped us win.”

The question is, will a college or maybe an NFL team come call and entice him?

“I think it won’t be long before we see Zak lead a team in the NFL or college ranks as head coach or OC,” Ricedorff said. “He works hard to master his craft and he’s one of the best I’ve ever coached with or against.”

