US tennis stars draw locks for the cameras at the Australian Open, but one player’s sketch made fans blush





American tennis star Taylor Fritz will compete at the 2023 Australian Open.AP Photo/By Han Guan Signing the camera lens and adding a message or doodle is a tradition for Australian Open competition winners.

American tennis stars have taken advantage of the moment to sketch locks, indicating they are “locked in”.

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz tried his best, but the outcome drew comparisons to… something else. US tennis stars are locked in for the 2023 Australian Open. The four players who headlined the United States’ victory at the inaugural United Cup, Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe, Madison Keys and Taylor Fritz, have comfortably made it through the opening round of the first Grand Slam of the year. And as they signed the camera lens after each of their respective victories, as has long been a tradition among Melbourne contest winners, the American quartet sketched locks to indicate that they were, in fact, “locked in”. Well, at least they all tried. Team USA poses with the 2023 United Cup trophy.AP Photo/Mark Baker After defeating Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili in four sets to kick off his Australian Open run, world No. 9 Taylor Fritz stepped to the camera ready to execute the plan he made with his compatriots. And while his intentions were good, the 25-year-old’s execution left much to be desired. His “lock” didn’t look like a lock at all. Let’s say the drawing resembled something much more suggestive. Fans watching the game on TV or staying tuned in on social media were quick to draw comparisons between Fritz’s doodle and a certain not-safe-for-work symbol you might see on the walls of a public toilet could be found. But the hard hitter was quick to set the record straight; he took to Twitter the day after the game to explain that he was “trying a [lock] emoji….” “I just forgot the very important fact that I’m bad at drawing,” Fritz added. Pegula, Tiafoe and Keys each had much better luck with their drawings: Tiafoe, who famously knocked down Rafael Nadal en route to the US Open semifinals last fall, told reporters that the closed phrase “became a thing” among Team USA players as they worked their way to the hoist earlier this month of the United Cup trophy. Story continues “It’s a Team USA thing,” Keys said at her post-game press conference. “Unfortunately, Taylor’s was just that bad.” “I think today, for whatever reason, we decided that we would all lean forward and try to explain what Taylor was trying to do for him,” she added. “It’s just that we’re stupid.” Read the original article Insider

