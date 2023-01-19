Pac-12 2023 football schedules, team by team

Connect with us

The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. The season begins on August 26 when USC plays San Jose State in a Week Zero matchup, and ends with the Pac-12 championship game, scheduled for December 1 or 2 in Las Vegas.

Below is a team-by-team schedule, with dates and opponents. Playtimes and television partners will be announced at a later date.

ARIZONA WILD CATS

September 2nd: Northern Arizona

September 9th: in the state of Mississippi

16 September: UTP

September 23: at Stanford

September 30th:Washington

October 7: at USC (Oct 6 or 7)

14 October: in the state of Washington

Oct 21: bye

October 28: the state of Oregon

the 4th of November: UCLA

November 11: in Colorado

November 18: Utah

November 25th: in the state of Arizona

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

September 2nd: Southern Utah

September 9th: the state of Oklahoma

16 September: State of Fresno

September 23: USC

September 30th: in California

October 7: Colorado

14 October: bye

Oct 21: in Washington

October 28: Washington state

the 4th of November: in Utah

November 11: at UCLA

November 18: Oregon

November 25th:Arizona

CALIFORNIA BEAR

September 2nd: In North Texas

September 9th: Chestnut brown

16 September: Idaho

September 23: in Washington

September 30th: State of Arizona

October 7: the state of Oregon

14 October: in Utah

Oct 21: bye

October 28: USC

the 4th of November: at Oregon

November 11: Washington state

November 18: at Stanford

November 25th: at UCLA

COLORADO BUFFALO

September 2nd: at Texas Christian

September 9th: Nebraska

16 September: Colorado state

September 23: in Oregon

September 30th: USC

October 7: in the state of Arizona

October 13: Stanford (Friday)

Oct 21: bye

October 28: at UCLA

the 4th of November: Oregon state

November 11:Arizona

November 17: in Washington state (Friday)

November 25th: in Utah

OREGON DUCKS

September 2nd: the state of Portland

September 9th: at Texas Tech

16 September: Hawaii

September 23: Colorado

September 30th: at Stanford

October 7: bye

14 October: in Washington

Oct 21: Washington state

October 28: in Utah

the 4th of November: California

November 11: USC

November 18: in the state of Arizona

November 24: State of Oregon (Friday)

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

September 2nd: in the state of San Jose

September 9th: U.C. Davis

16 September: State of San Diego

September 23: in the state of Washington

September 29: Utah (Friday)

October 7: in California

14 October: UCLA

Oct 21: bye

October 28: in Arizona

the 4th of November: at Colorado

November 11: Stanford

November 18:Washington

November 24: in Oregon (Friday)

STANFORD CARDINAL

September 2nd: in Hawaii

September 9th: at USC

16 September: State of Sacramento

September 23:Arizona

September 30th: Oregon

October 7: bye

October 13: in Colorado (Friday)

Oct 21: UCLA

October 28:Washington

the 4th of November: in Washington State

November 11: in the state of Oregon

November 18: California

November 25th: Our lady

UCLA BROWNS

September 2nd: Coast Carolina

September 9th: in the state of San Diego

16 September: North Carolina Central

September 23: in Utah

September 30th: bye

October 7: Washington state

14 October: in the state of Oregon

Oct 21: at Stanford

October 28: Colorado

the 4th of November: at Arizona

November 11: State of Arizona

November 18: at USC

November 25th: California

USC TROJANS

August 26: State of San Jose

September 2nd: Nevada

September 9th: Stanford

16 September: bye

September 23: in the state of Arizona

September 30th: in Colorado

October 7: Arizona (Friday or Saturday)

14 October: at Notre Dame

Oct 21: Utah

October 28: in California

the 4th of November: Washington

November 11: in Oregon

November 18: UCLA

November 25th: bye

UTAHUTES

August 31th: Florida (Thursday)

September 9th: At Baylor

16 September: Weber state

September 23: UCLA

September 29: in Oregon State (Friday)

October 7: bye

14 October: California

Oct 21: at USC

October 28: Oregon

the 4th of November: Arizona state

November 11: in Washington

November 18: in Arizona

November 25th: Colorado

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

September 2nd: State of Boise

September 9th: Tulsa

16 September: in the state of Michigan

September 23: California

September 30th: in Arizona

October 7: bye

14 October: Oregon

Oct 21: State of Arizona

October 28: at Stanford

the 4th of November: at USC

November 11: Utah

November 18: in the state of Oregon

November 25th: Washington state

WASHINGTON STATE POWDERS

September 2nd: in the state of Colorado

September 9th:Wisconsin

16 September: Northern Colorado

September 23: the state of Oregon

September 30th: bye

October 7: at UCLA

14 October:Arizona

Oct 21: in Oregon

October 28: in the state of Arizona

the 4th of November: Stanford

November 11: in California

November 17: Colorado (Friday)

November 25th: in Washington

–Nick Daschel | [email protected] | @nickdaschel

