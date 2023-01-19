Sports
Pac-12 2023 football schedules, team by team
The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday. The season begins on August 26 when USC plays San Jose State in a Week Zero matchup, and ends with the Pac-12 championship game, scheduled for December 1 or 2 in Las Vegas.
Below is a team-by-team schedule, with dates and opponents. Playtimes and television partners will be announced at a later date.
ARIZONA WILD CATS
September 2nd: Northern Arizona
September 9th: in the state of Mississippi
16 September: UTP
September 23: at Stanford
September 30th:Washington
October 7: at USC (Oct 6 or 7)
14 October: in the state of Washington
Oct 21: bye
October 28: the state of Oregon
the 4th of November: UCLA
November 11: in Colorado
November 18: Utah
November 25th: in the state of Arizona
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
September 2nd: Southern Utah
September 9th: the state of Oklahoma
16 September: State of Fresno
September 23: USC
September 30th: in California
October 7: Colorado
14 October: bye
Oct 21: in Washington
October 28: Washington state
the 4th of November: in Utah
November 11: at UCLA
November 18: Oregon
November 25th:Arizona
CALIFORNIA BEAR
September 2nd: In North Texas
September 9th: Chestnut brown
16 September: Idaho
September 23: in Washington
September 30th: State of Arizona
October 7: the state of Oregon
14 October: in Utah
Oct 21: bye
October 28: USC
the 4th of November: at Oregon
November 11: Washington state
November 18: at Stanford
November 25th: at UCLA
COLORADO BUFFALO
September 2nd: at Texas Christian
September 9th: Nebraska
16 September: Colorado state
September 23: in Oregon
September 30th: USC
October 7: in the state of Arizona
October 13: Stanford (Friday)
Oct 21: bye
October 28: at UCLA
the 4th of November: Oregon state
November 11:Arizona
November 17: in Washington state (Friday)
November 25th: in Utah
OREGON DUCKS
September 2nd: the state of Portland
September 9th: at Texas Tech
16 September: Hawaii
September 23: Colorado
September 30th: at Stanford
October 7: bye
14 October: in Washington
Oct 21: Washington state
October 28: in Utah
the 4th of November: California
November 11: USC
November 18: in the state of Arizona
November 24: State of Oregon (Friday)
OREGON STATE BEAVERS
September 2nd: in the state of San Jose
September 9th: U.C. Davis
16 September: State of San Diego
September 23: in the state of Washington
September 29: Utah (Friday)
October 7: in California
14 October: UCLA
Oct 21: bye
October 28: in Arizona
the 4th of November: at Colorado
November 11: Stanford
November 18:Washington
November 24: in Oregon (Friday)
STANFORD CARDINAL
September 2nd: in Hawaii
September 9th: at USC
16 September: State of Sacramento
September 23:Arizona
September 30th: Oregon
October 7: bye
October 13: in Colorado (Friday)
Oct 21: UCLA
October 28:Washington
the 4th of November: in Washington State
November 11: in the state of Oregon
November 18: California
November 25th: Our lady
UCLA BROWNS
September 2nd: Coast Carolina
September 9th: in the state of San Diego
16 September: North Carolina Central
September 23: in Utah
September 30th: bye
October 7: Washington state
14 October: in the state of Oregon
Oct 21: at Stanford
October 28: Colorado
the 4th of November: at Arizona
November 11: State of Arizona
November 18: at USC
November 25th: California
USC TROJANS
August 26: State of San Jose
September 2nd: Nevada
September 9th: Stanford
16 September: bye
September 23: in the state of Arizona
September 30th: in Colorado
October 7: Arizona (Friday or Saturday)
14 October: at Notre Dame
Oct 21: Utah
October 28: in California
the 4th of November: Washington
November 11: in Oregon
November 18: UCLA
November 25th: bye
UTAHUTES
August 31th: Florida (Thursday)
September 9th: At Baylor
16 September: Weber state
September 23: UCLA
September 29: in Oregon State (Friday)
October 7: bye
14 October: California
Oct 21: at USC
October 28: Oregon
the 4th of November: Arizona state
November 11: in Washington
November 18: in Arizona
November 25th: Colorado
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
September 2nd: State of Boise
September 9th: Tulsa
16 September: in the state of Michigan
September 23: California
September 30th: in Arizona
October 7: bye
14 October: Oregon
Oct 21: State of Arizona
October 28: at Stanford
the 4th of November: at USC
November 11: Utah
November 18: in the state of Oregon
November 25th: Washington state
WASHINGTON STATE POWDERS
September 2nd: in the state of Colorado
September 9th:Wisconsin
16 September: Northern Colorado
September 23: the state of Oregon
September 30th: bye
October 7: at UCLA
14 October:Arizona
Oct 21: in Oregon
October 28: in the state of Arizona
the 4th of November: Stanford
November 11: in California
November 17: Colorado (Friday)
November 25th: in Washington
