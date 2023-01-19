The 2023 WTT competition is in full swing, the movie “Chinese Ping Pong” is released to fuel the enthusiasm for sports-Qianlong.com.cn





The Year of the Rabbit Approaches, co-produced by China Mobile Migu, directed by Deng Chao and Yu Baimei, starring Deng Chao, Sun Li, Xu Weizhou, Duan Bowen, Cai Yida, Ding Guansen, Sun Xilun, Aruna, etc. starring in the movie “The Jedi of Chinese Ping Pong” “Counterattack” will be released nationwide on the third day of the Lunar New Year. This is the second time for China Mobile Migu to participate in a sports-themed movie after the 2020 National Day movie “Win the Championship”. At the same time, the 2023 WTT event will be broadcast exclusively on Migu Video, taking the lead to fueling enthusiasm for sports in the new year. From watching games online to watching movies offline, Migu will allow fans and audiences to directly witness the blood and glory of national football with a “sports + entertainment” New Year celebration when the whole country shares the reunion. The movie “The Jedi Counterattack of Chinese Table Tennis” is based on the story of the national men’s table tennis team in the early 1990s. At that time, the Swedish team suddenly emerged and their technical style of play surpassed that of China. The new army faced doubts, and the “New Five Men’s Table Tennis Tigers” played their respective advantages and played a wonderful “turnaround” at the 1995 Tianjin World Table Tennis Championships. Mind. As a co-producer of the film, China Mobile Migu will not only accompany you to relive the glorious years of Guoping, users can also log into the Migu music client to set the video ringtone of the film content, and at the same time, China Mobile users can send SMS Send 123 to 10658830 to return. Movie ticket vouchers can be drawn. In recent years, China Mobile Migu has successively collaborated with “My Motherland and Me”, “Winning the Championship”, “King Kong River” and many other blockbuster movies in National Day and Spring Festival, showcasing Chinese stories and Chinese spirit in the new era. “Break the circle” spread. While Migu presents an audiovisual feast this time with the movie “Chinese Ping Pong: Jedi Counterattack”, Migu will also awaken the ping pong feelings hidden in the hearts of countless Chinese through the continuous broadcast of WTT events in 2023. As the exclusive media partner of WTT in China, Migu will exclusively broadcast live broadcasts from the Doha station of the WTT feeder race from January 22 to 26, and the Amman station of the WTT feeder race from January 30 to February 4. During the Spring Festival, users can watch movies in offline theaters and watch games in online Migu videos, which resonate on the same frequency as sports passion. China Mobile Migu has been committed to the content layout of “sports + entertainment”, including the broadcasting rights of many top events such as the Olympic Games, World Cup, European Cup, Asian Games, as well as NBA, CBA, Champions League, Volleyball Super League, UFC, WTT Drawing on the vast sports content of more than 30 sports IPs, Migu also combines music, variety shows, dramas and other forms to launch a series of derivative programs of events and sports-themed film and television dramas. wider resonance. During this year’s Spring Festival, let’s watch offline movies and watch online games together. With a growing sports enthusiasm, we welcome the Spring Festival and look forward to a bright future together!

