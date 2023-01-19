Boston College High hockey coach John Flaherty on leave after OUI arrest

The coach of Boston College High School’s varsity hockey team was placed on leave after being arrested and charged with operating under the influence and leaving the scene of property damage on Sunday.
John J. Flaherty, 52, of Milton, has been placed on administrative leave until further notice, according to an email from the school’s athletic director obtained by the Globe.
Milton police responded to a report of an accident involving a 2021 Toyota Tacoma shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, according to a police report filed in Quincy District Court.
A Milton man told police the Toyota hit his car, a 2017 Lincoln, while stopped at a red light at the intersection of Reedsdale Road and Randolph Avenue. The man said the driver of the Toyota, later identified as Flaherty, didn’t stop after hitting his car, so he started following him and called 911, according to the police report.
According to David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk District Attorney, Flaherty was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of property damage and an obvious violation of lanes.
Flaherty pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday. He was released on personal admission and is due to appear in court on Feb. 9 for a pre-trial conference, Traub said.
Flaherty’s attorney, John J. McGlone III, could not be reached for comment.
Colleen F. Carter, a BC High spokeswoman, said the school was aware of the allegations against Flaherty and that the athletic director’s message was a communication to parents of the hockey team.
As for the Varsity Hockey team, we can confirm that Coach Vermette and Coach Collier, along with Coach OBrien, will assume responsibility for the team during Coach Flaherty’s absence, Carter said by email. Apart from that, we will not be commenting on a private matter at this time.
Andrea Estes of the Globe staff contributed to this report.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.