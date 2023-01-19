7 Reasons You Should Love What Kansas State Does

We’ve got a front-runner for college basketball’s feel-good story of the year. In fact, the Kansas State Wildcats could become hard to catch.

After another dose of magic, this 83-82 in overtime over No. 2 Kansas on Jan. 17, Kansas State’s fairytale season becomes impossible to miss and easy to cheer. Here are seven reasons why:

1. They had to finish last in the Big 12. That’s where they were in the preseason poll anyway. Now they are 16-2 overall and tied for the conference lead with a 5-1 league record and No. 13 in the latest AP poll. This while Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, Michigan State and Indiana are nowhere to be found in the top 25. Kansas State hasn’t been 5-1 in the Big 12 in 15 years. A year ago, the Wildcats were on their way to a 14-17 finish and a ninth-place finish in the conference.

2. They know drama. They have played four overtime games this season, including three of their first six Big 12 games. They won them all. They also beat LSU 61-59 in the last five seconds of regulation.

3. Big fish don’t scare them. They have defeated four ranked opponents, including three in a row for the first time in school history. That meant they didn’t blink when they fell behind – No. 24 West Virginia 17-3, and faster than then-No. 6 Texas 116-103.

4. The win in Kansas was an epic in almost every way at Sunflower State. Both teams had the exact same number of rebounds, turnovers, shots and points in the paint. They were separated by one in field goals and fouls and two in free throws. Four of the 10 starters were retired, including three for Kansas. After all that, Kansas State won on a lob dunk and then a desperate defensive stand. Every blow against the Jayhawks is deeply felt. They have met 298 times and Kansas has won 203. While the Jayhawks have their four national championship trophies, Kansas State has not reached the Final Four since 1964.

5.When the Wildcats then-No. 19 Baylor in overtime, their record was 14-1. That was their best start to a season in 64 years.

6. About the new coach’s remarkable journey to this place:

Born in Trinidad and Tobago, Jerome Tang moved with his family to the US Virgin Islands and later to Texas as a young child. He became a coach and athletic director at a small private high school in Texas, built a powerhouse at Heritage Christian Academy, and made $16,000 a year, driving an old Honda with the bumper held on by wire and no radio. When Baylors Scott Drew needed an assistant in 2003 and heard about this serious coach in Cleveland, Texas, he came over for dinner to get acquainted. Tang spent most of the last $10.81 he and his wife saved to buy food for the meal.

Drew hired him and Tang stayed with Baylor for two decades. Along the way, he earned his own college degree online. Kansas State gave him his chance this season and there was one thing he promised to revitalize the Wildcats upon his induction: it won’t be long. I have not come to rebuild. I came to uplift.

Now he’s 16-2, only the second Wildcat coach in history to beat Kansas on his first try, a true contender for National Coach of the Year and still a long way from scraping together $10 to get ribs and potato salad for Scott . Drew’s dinner. That was him last on the scorer’s table, singing with the Kansas State fans after the victory over the Jayhawks.

“I have been blessed by God with this opportunity,” he said recently. And so I always want to be sure and thank Him for that.

The people around him are blinded, friend and foe.

Kansas State Guard Markquis Nowell: There is so much knowledge that he passed down outside of basketball. He is a really good man, teaches you about God and life. It’s not just the little things like these wins, it’s the bigger picture and knowing that success should have. He emphasizes that the aim was to win these kinds of competitions, to win national championships.

Kansas Coach Bill Self: I think he represented our league and of course Kansas State the best he could. No one has done a better job of gathering talent and getting players together in a short period of time that I’ve seen.

7. On that collection of talents:

Kansas State returned only two players. One was Nowell, a senior born on Christmas Day, and an all-Big 12 defenseman last year who has 36 points against Texas and 32 against Baylor this season. Tang has supplemented the roster with transfers that have enchanted their new home.

There’s leading scorer Keyontae Johnson, who collapsed as a Florida Gator with a heart problem during a game in December 2020, a scene that horrified his teammates and all of college basketball. He didn’t play for two years, but now this is his second shot at life and basketball and it was his dunk that beat Kansas. He and Nowell together contribute 35 points per game.

There’s junior guard Cam Carter, a native of the state of Mississippi, the grandson of a government minister. And six-foot-tall Abayomi Iyiola, formerly of Hofstra, who is working on his Personal Financial Planning Masters and whose first name in his native Nigeria means “my enemies tried to mock me and God wouldn’t allow it.” And Desi Sills, who started at Arkansas State but didn’t mind being the main man on the Kansas State bench. Note his 24 points against Kansas. And backup security guard Tykei Greene, who graduated cum laude from Stony Brook.

There’s NaeQwan Tomlin, a junior college transfer who has become a powerful third scoring option in the lineup to match Nowell and Johnson. He grew up in Harlem, across from the famous Rucker Park basketball landmark, where Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain once worked on their game as youths. He didn’t play basketball in high school, but grew 4 inches, found his way of running with the wrong crowd, and is now a major producer for one of the season’s surprise packs.

They lead them all: the pious man who, at age 55, finally had the chance to become a college head coach. No wonder the energy of the masses around Manhattan, Kansas is so electrified these days. It certainly was when Kansas came to visit. human happiness, Tang called it.

I want them to bring that because they love us and not because of the opponent who was playing, Tang said.

All things considered, it should be easy to love Kansas State this season