Sports media throw a tantrum over hockey players’ pride night light





The most important story in the hockey world, according to sports media, is that a player decided not to wear a gay pride shirt, and they are deeply upset about it. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov did not participate in the team’s warmup for LGBTQ+ Pride Night, while the rest of the team wore pride-themed warmup jerseys and wrapped rainbow tape around their hockey sticks. Provorov chose not to participate in order to stay true to myself and my religion. MALE TO FEMALE TRANSGENDER HOCKEY PLAYER HAIR SHADOW RIVAL AT TEAM TRANS EVENT This means that according to sports media, he should have been benched, if not fired outright. A reporter asked coach John Tortorella after the game if he was considering benching Provorov for not wearing the jersey. Steph Driver, the NHL editorial manager for SB nationwas furious that he was allowed to play. Sports illustrated Mike Stephens called his actions disgusting and said he should have been benched. The Athletics Pierre LeBrun accused him of hiding behind religion and said Provorov did not respect everyone. ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski accused everyone defends Provorov as homophobic. Ryan Quigley, who writes for SB Nations Flyers website, tweeted that Provorov should be released from the team and that it’s not even a hard decision. (He then deleted it). His colleague, Madeline Campbell, said that it is abundantly clear that Provorov is not a team player, that he needs to be punished, and that while the team probably hopes this will all pass soon, this is a blemish that will stay with them for a while. That is of course a tacit threat. It’s a stain that sticks because she and her colleagues keep nagging about it. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER All this outrage stems from the fact that one man didn’t participate in corporate pandering, because that corporate pandering makes awake sportswriters feel good. Sports Media is convinced that gay hockey fans have been emotionally hurt by something they wouldn’t even know happened if the sports media wasn’t obsessed with it. They think gay hockey fans are apparently incredibly vulnerable and their lifestyle needs constant validation from every public figure they see. What players wear or don’t wear during warm-ups should hardly ever be a news item, and yet the sports media landscape is ablaze with the tantrums of vengeful liberals who quickly moved from staying outside our bedrooms to wearing the rainbow jersey or else . These are not people who want to cover hockey and keep hockey fans informed. They are political activists who happen to work in the sports media, and they will not rest until all dissenters are shamed or silenced.

