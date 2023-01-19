Sports
Women’s Tennis Opens Spring Season Friday At Home
BOULDER The Colorado Buffaloes women’s tennis team opens the spring 2023 season Friday with Weber State visiting Boulder for an afternoon game at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center.
It marks the start of head coach Anthony NguyenPham’s second spring season, and his roster includes four returning players from his first season, two sophomores and two seniors, and four newcomers, two transfers and two freshmen.
The team trained in California last week to take advantage of the warmer weather ahead of the start of classes on campus. The team used the trip to train and prepare for the upcoming solid spring season.
“Our schedule this year is good, very competitive,” said Pham. “We have a lot of opportunities in the beginning and through the Pac-12 slate. We expect to finish well last year and we want to keep that momentum going.”
The Buffs finished out the 2022 spring season by knocking out two ranked Pac-12 teams in April and playing several others to the limit as the season ended with six straight games against ranked teams. The Buffs swept No. 67 Denver and defeated No. 49 Arizona over the stretch while bringing No. 37 Oregon to the wire in a 4–3 loss at the Pac-12 Tournament.
This fall, the Buffs continued that momentum with several solid individual performances, including a newcomer Aja El Sayed securing the consolation title at the Battle in the Bay Classic while a senior Antonia Balzert advanced to the quarterfinals of the ITA Mountain Regionals, where Mila Stanojevic and Elis Ventura also advanced to the semifinals in doubles.
Pham is excited about this year’s team led by Balzert and fellow senior Against Puzakand the continuous improvement of Stanojevic and sophomores Tokac female, both of whom showed promise last season by beating three Pac-12 opponents on the stretch. The addition of El Sayed and Ventura as transfers and two young talents in Carrie Hayes and Anya Nelsonand Pham believes his team has the right chemistry to make some noise.
“We have four returning players and four newcomers,” said Pham. “I’m really happy with how this team has grown both on and off the field. I think there are a lot of opportunities for us this year. If we can stay healthy I think we have a good chance to do good things this year to do.” spring.”
But Pham said competition is always key and no places have been secured at the moment. He will always put the players in the best position for the team to be successful and that may mean lineup changes from week to week.
“I recently told the team that nothing is ever set in stone for us,” said Pham. As you go through the season, things ebb and flow. We expect everyone to play a central role this season. The players returning to the team, Antonia, Ellie, Betina and Stanojevic, know what to expect from our point of view. They know where we’ve been and where we want to go.”
The path to finding out where this team can go starts Friday with the Wildcats visiting Boulder. Weber State is coming off a 14-9 season that saw them win the Big Sky Conference regular season title.
Fans can catch the game at the Rocky Mountain Tennis Center, also known as “The Bubble” behind the Millennium Hotel. Game parking is available at Taft Drive. Go from Folsom Ave. east on Taft, then turn left into the parking lot as Taft turns right. Park close to the bubble and enter on the north side (away from the Boulder Creek).
