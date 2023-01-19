Sports
Mizzou Football 2022 Position Postmortem: Running Backs
With the 2022 season officially over, it’s time to break down the team’s performance by position. Take a close look at the stats for the year, the departing players, new additions and some predictions for what we’ll see in 2023.
This week takes a look back at the engine humming a Drinkwitz attack, the running backs.
Last year I popped the question, does Eli Drinkwitz just work with NFL talents to run back or to make NFL talents with his offense?
I like the story and work ethic of Cody Schrader. I think Nate Peat has a much better back than that snake bitten season he just went through. But I don’t think either one will make an NFL roster in their lifetime.
So let’s rephrase the question from what we just saw last year: is an Eli Drinkwitz naturally talented or is the plan increasing his production?
And to that question I would answer: it is the reversal.
Now both questions need a lot more data points to come up with a legit answer, but last year’s hasty attack was easily the worst of Drinks tenure at Mizzou. A 41.3% success rate on the ground – 90th best in the country – is really the only stat you need to read to know that Eli’s beloved ground game couldn’t do anything to move the ball consistently. An offensive line that failed to field two of the expected starters helped with the woes, including losing the backup right tackle a quarter into the season, causing a constant juggling act on the right side of the line. But even working with the shackles of a 60% success rate – 112th in the country – and a 16% stuff rate, Cody and Nate weren’t doing much when they did get open terrain, with the 77th best explosive speed on the ground.
But so far – as of January 18, 2023 – only one running back will be missing from last year’s group, so everyone has a year of experience to try again and get better. Let’s see which individuals get that opportunity.
The departed
Elijah Young came onto the portal on January 3, robbing us of a fourth straight year of the ELIJAH YOUNG, GOT NEXT discourse. He only had 66 carries in his Mizzou career, but he had enough potential – especially in the bowl game against Army – that you couldn’t help but believe he would be the next bell cow in Drinkwitz’s offense. However, he was passed by Tyler Badie, Nate Peat and then Cody Schrader and, with the last two seemingly coming back in 23, it made perfect sense for Young to move on and try and see the field elsewhere.
The returnees
I mean… it’s literally any backfire on the team not named Elijah Young.
Cody Schrader and Nate Peat represented 86.2% of all carriers distributed during the year. Turf started off as the favourite, but lost that spot as the year progressed and he suffered some of the most soul crushing setbacks imaginable. Schrader took over and was largely stable until Bush Hamdan took over calling responsibilities, during which his success rates took a nosedive by the end of the year. Again, I enjoy watching both guys play and I hope the first year of SEC seasoning prepares them for 23…
The remaining 13.8% of the porters were split between five other guys, none of whom showed enough to knock Schrader or Peat off their seats. I’ll be honest: I’m shocked that Young has been the only departure so far. Drinkwitz and Luper have shown a tendency to actually play one back – maybe two, especially in 22 – and the running back stable currently has seven options. I have to think the spring drills will help shake a couple up as they realize their playtime options don’t keep improving, but until then I’m standing in front of all these guys to improve and become a rock star.
The freshmen
Statistics for 2022: 167 rushes, 1,899 yards, 28 TDs / 9 catches, 155 yards, 2 TDs
The only addition to the 2023 running back room (so far), Jamal Roberts is a three-star contender from St. Marys in St. Louis who has led the Dragons to a Class 4 state championship. For all the versatility his athletic title hints at, Roberts did most of his damage as their primary running back, running nearly 6,000 feet and hitting as many as 28 touchdowns. As mentioned earlier, he’s entering an extremely crowded stable of runners, but if he can produce even half of his SEC-level senior stats, he’ll be a starter in no time.
Forecast for 2023
- Prediction: Cody Schrader, Nate Peat and Tavorus Jones split reps at 40%/30%/25%.
- Bold prediction: Jones ends the year with the second most carries among the running backs.
- HOT TAKE: Kirby Moore scraps everything and restarts the Missouri offense as a flexbone attack with Luther Burden at QB, Cody Schrader and Taj Butts at fullback and Peat/Harris/Jones at fullbacks.
|
