A Gustavus senior remains hospitalized after shattering her spine during a women’s college hockey game last Friday





ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) – Friends and family describe 21-year-old Gustavus senior Heather Olinger as a positive and tough hockey teammate. Especially since Olinger is eager to return to play after recovering from injury such as the three anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears she’s had since high school. She just loved hockey, said Olinger’s father, Chris Olinger. She’s very tough, added Olinger’s mom, Cherrie Olinger. She gets up from just about any kind of injury, but when she didn’t get up and my husband heard her scream, we knew right away it was something bad. On Friday, January 13, Olinger’s parents watched in horror as she was checked from behind and hit the boards headfirst during a women’s hockey game between Gustavus Adulphus College and St. Benedicts College. Olinger suffered a C-7 fracture and a T-4 burst fracture on the ice, requiring immediate hospitalization and major spinal surgery Monday night. Surgeons told Olinger’s parents that she had an angel on her shoulder that night and that it’s a miracle Olinger isn’t paralyzed. Heather is one of the strongest people I know, mentally and physically, and she deserves the world, said Olinger’s friend and senior at Luther College Megan Munger. Childhood friend Megan Munger did not sit on the sidelines after hearing the news. On Sunday night, Munger and others created a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $500 for Olinger’s medical bills. But as of Wednesday night, nearly $10,000 has been raised from more than 150 donors, including several hockey teams across the country. At first it was a lot of family, friends, people I recognized, Munger said. But as it got more donations, I started not recognizing some of the names and there’s actually a New York hockey team. Athletes are so empathetic because they know exactly how you feel because they’ve felt pain at some point in their lives. In addition to physical and OT therapy, Olinger will wear a neck brace and a full body brace for three months. Olinger hopes to be able to leave the hospital next Saturday. “It’s what keeps us going to see all the support from the hockey community, friends and family, people we don’t even know,” said Cherrie Olinger. Yes, Chris Olinger agreed. And it’s what keeps [Heather] goes too. Anyone interested in donating to Heather Olinger and her family can use this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/donate-to-fund-heather-olingers-spinal-surgery?qid=e7d6fa12dc14480220a5ca31773d38c3 Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

