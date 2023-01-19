Future of Singapore table tennis featured at Singapore Smash 2023





Singapore Smash 2023 will feature 64-player men’s and women’s singles and 24-pair doubles and mixed competitions Singapore Olympian Clarence Chew makes his entrance at Singapore Smash 2022. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS Singapore, January 19, 2023 Spectators at Singapore smash 2023 will enjoy an exclusive preview of the future of table tennis in Singapore, with several young stars revealed as local wildcards for the March 11-19 event. Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru, both part of the gold-winning women’s team at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, will compete in the women’s singles main event. Compatriots Ser Lin Qian and Zhang Wanling have been awarded wildcards for the women’s singles qualifying draw. Wong Xin Ru from Singapore will be part of the main draw as a wildcard. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS Leading the contingent of local wildcards in the men’s singles are Olympian Clarence Chew and multi-time SEA Games medalist Koen Pang, who will play in the main draw. Ethan Poh and Josh Chua are the local wildcards for the men’s singles qualifying draw. Clarence Chew and Ethan Poh memorably stunned last year’s 2019 World Doubles Championship silver medalists on their way to the men’s doubles quarterfinals at the first-ever Singapore Smash. Singapore’s Koen Pang in action at Singapore Smash 2022. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS Chew, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, said: “I’m grateful for the chance to play in front of a home crowd again, especially in a prestigious event like the Singapore Smash.” Opportunities like this are valuable for those of us who are more experienced, as well as my younger teammates who have also been given wildcards. We trained hard for Singapore Smash, so we were ready to give our best on home turf, and we were all looking forward to it. Singapore’s Zhou Jingyi in action. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS Teenager Zhou Jingyi, who impressed many last year with her steady performances at senior events, said: Playing at Singapore Smash last year was a good experience and I learned a lot about competing among the best at an international event. I’m excited to be a part of this again and I hope we get a lot of supporters here to cheer us on at Singapore Smash. Stephen Duckitt, Strategic Director of the World Table Tennis Event, said: We are delighted to see the first batch of Singaporean players have been awarded wildcards and are joining the Singapore Smash field. This is a great opportunity for them to take part in a world class event and enjoy playing in front of family and friends. Hosting one of the four major WTT events here in Singapore will create a grand new legacy and we are calling on Singaporeans to come and support their national stars at the Singapore Sports Hub in March. Singapore’s Ethan Poh in action. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS Singapore Smash 2023 will feature 64-player men’s and women’s singles and 24-pair doubles and mixed competitions. From March 7 to 9, a singles qualifier will be held with an additional 64 men and 64 women. The full lineup of players will be announced in early February, with more Singaporean players also expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Singapore’s Clarence Chew in action at Singapore Smash 2022. PHOTO: WORLD TABLE TENNIS Tickets for the qualifying rounds, which take place March 7-9, start at S$18, while ticket prices for the main event, March 11-19, start at $28. Tickets are available at Ticket master here. The first ever Singapore Smash in March 2022 marked the start of a great new legacy for table tennis and for Singapore. Singapore smash 2023 promises to get bigger and better with more action in the Infinity Arena there will be an extra match in each session. Action on the Infinity Arena will see five matches per session during the early rounds. The spectator viewing experience in Hall 2 will also be enhanced with two show tables, allowing fans to enjoy greater value and event experience through more matches and longer sessions. #SportPlusSG #Table tennis #SingaporeSmash2023

