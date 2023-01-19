Men’s tennis closes out Allen Morris Invitational





CHAPEL HILL, NC The No. 22 Columbia men’s tennis team had an impressive showing to open the 2023 spring slate at the Allen Morris Invitational, as the Lions won 27 of 37 combined singles and doubles matches during the three-day event. Day 1 January 14 The Lions won eight of nine singles games against Boise State on Saturday. Hugo Hashimoto , Roko Horvat , Alex Kozen , Sachin Palta , Ishaan Ravichander , Henry Ruger , Theo Vineyard and Michael Zheng all won. Max Westfall dropped the lone singles game in a close 7-6(6), 3-6, 7-5 loss to Boise State’s Sam Sippel. Columbia was also dominant on the doubles side, taking wins in all four matches. Teams of Alex Kozen and Nicholas Kozen Palta and Ruger, Westphal and Zheng, and Horvat and

Winegar rode to wins over the Broncos. Day 2 January 15 Columbia took on North Carolina on the second day of the event. The Lions were once again dominant in singles, winning five of seven games. Zheng, Alex Kozen , Nicholas Kozen Horvat and Westphal took singles victories. On the double side, the Lions took two of five games against the Tar Heels. Westphal and Horvat, and Alex Kozen and Ravichander earned the Lions’ two double wins of the day. Day 3 January 16 On the final day of the Allen Morris Invitational, Columbia took on Boise State and Tulsa in singles and doubles. The Lions play split singles against the Broncos as Ruger and Winegar took wins. Hashimoto and Palta fell in their singles match. The Lions won six of eight doubles games against Tulsa on Monday to round out the event. Vineyard and Zheng, Alex Kozen and Horvat, Westphal and Winegar, Hashimoto and Palta, Palta and Zheng, and Ruger and Alex Kozen together to complete the six double wins. NEXT ONE The Lions head back to Chapel Hill for the ITA Kickoff Classic starting January 28. No. No. 22 Columbia will play a pair of doubles starting with No. 16 Harvard. Columbia then plays North Carolina or Oklahoma State on January 29. FOLLOW THE LIONS Stay up to date on all things Columbia Men’s Tennis by following the Lions on Twitter (@CULionsMTEN), Instagram (@culionsmten) and on Facebook (@ColumbiaAthletics).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gocolumbialions.com/news/2023/1/19/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-wraps-up-allen-morris-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos