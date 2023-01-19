Florida State Football Releases Updated Roster: Uniform Numbers, Sizes





Florida State recently started its spring semester, and with it comes a new selection for the football program. Some things that stood out at first glance: DMitri Emmanuel is still on the roster, even though he was a redshirt senior last season. There’s been talk of FSU and Meech pursuing an NCAA waiver for a past injury at Charlotte, and it looks like that’s still going on. This is definitely a situation to keep an eye on. Akeem Dent has changed the numbers from 27 to 1. Time for him to prove he deserves a single digit jersey.

South Carolina Gamecocks tight transfer Jaheim Bell will play number 6 this season. 5-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams checks in at 62,210 pounds and will wear No. 8. Linebacker (and fullback) DJ Lundy moved from 46 to 10.

Quarterback Brock Glenn weighs in at 62,205 pounds and will wear number 11. Defensive end Patrick Payton moved from 56 to 11. Miami hurricanes defensive line transfer Darrell Jackson is listed at 65 315 pounds and will wear number 14. Mississippi’s underrated defensive back Quindarrius Jones weighs 62,185 pounds and will wear number 16. South Carolina defense end transfer Gilber Edmond is listed at 64,245 pounds and will wear number 19. Four-star wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs is listed at 60 165 pounds and will wear No. 20. JUCO defense end Jaden Jones is listed at 65 230 pounds and will wear No. 22. Virginia Cavaliers defensive back transfer Fentrell Cypress (aka Deuce) is listed at 60 175 pounds and will wear No. 23. Defensive defender Kenton Kirkland (aka KJ) weighs 61,186 pounds and will wear number 24. Linebacker DeMarco Ward is listed at 61 212 pounds and will wear No. 31. The old defensive end Lamont Green, Jr. (aka Boots) weighs 63,206 pounds and will wear No. 45. Western Michigan defensive lineman Braden Fiske is listed at 65,300 pounds and will wear No. 55. UTEP offensive line transfer Jeremiah Byers is listed at 64,323 pounds and will wear No. 63. Colorado buffaloes offensive line transfer Casey Roddick is listed at 64,310 pounds and will wear No. 70. Chestnut Tigers offensive line transfer Keiondre Jones is listed at 63,335 pounds and will wear No. 75. Blue-chip offensive gear Lucas Simmons is listed at 68,307 pounds and will wear No. 79. Shorter University tight end transfer Kyle Morlock is listed at 66 230 pounds and will wear No. 84. Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase has moved from 55 to 91.

ETSU kicker transfer Tyler Keltner is listed at 511 172 pounds and will wear No. 98.

