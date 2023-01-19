Sports
Flyers’ Ivan Provorov draws mixed reactions with choice
Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov sparked controversy by deciding not to participate in Tuesday’s pre-game warmups, in which his teammates wore Pride Night jerseys to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.
However, Provorov did play in the Philadelphia Flyers’ 5–2 victory over a visit to Anaheim.
After the match, Provorov cited his religious beliefs for not participating in warm-ups. The Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape.
Provorov, 26, who is Russian Orthodox, said it was “my choice to stay true to myself and my religion.”
He added: “I respect everyone and respect everyone’s choices.”
Also, I mentioned in a tweet last night that Flyers coach John Tortorella said Provorov didn’t do warmups because he was against Pride Night. I should have told him strongly implied Which.
Provorov’s decision was met with both praise and criticism.
The funny thing is that he actually grew a few and stayed true to what he believes in. This is the land of freedom, who are you to tell him what he thinks is wrong. If someone is LGBTQ why do they need hockey players to skate for them? It’s beyond ridiculous.
— Michelle Roman (@MichelleRoman88) January 18, 2023
Good for him. @NHL losing fans who give in to every little feel-good story they can
— TipToe Crypto (@Tiptoe_Crypto_) January 18, 2023
City of brotherly love? Much hatred #Proverov for the exercise of a moral choice. He expressed his respect, but did not engage in conversation. Why are people so anti-choice? Do your own thing. Live and let live.
— Steve B (@SteveB11338009) January 18, 2023
Why should he wear a gay pride shirt if he doesn’t want to?
— PenKnight (@knight_pen) January 18, 2023
not that it’s for nothing. But if photos of Provy from that warm-up find their way back to Moscow, it could mean harassment and trouble for his family back home, too.
— Jones Press (@CarouselVertigo) January 18, 2023
I guarantee that 99% of Flyers fans are more concerned about their Plus/Minus than their religious beliefs.
Flyers’ Ivan Provorov labeled ‘homophobic’ as he faces backlash for boycotting team’s Pride festivities | Fox News M https://t.co/xztq8o9hb8
– American (@Flipper628) January 18, 2023
Respect comes from both sides. Provy did not respect the beliefs of any group of people and they must also respect Provy’s right to his beliefs.
— Fred Dalkeith (@DalkeithFred) January 18, 2023
He actually said after the game that he respects everyone as human beings.. he just doesn’t approve of pride behavior so he doesn’t support it
Again no one I had hurt or attacked. He just doesn’t participate
— Steven M (@StevenMToga) January 18, 2023
Because he doesn’t hurt anyone.. you have your beliefs.. he has his
He doesn’t bother you
You don’t bother him
Look how easy that is
See how easy life can be if you don’t make it about yourself
You do you
He does him
Everyone gets along
— Steven M (@StevenMToga) January 18, 2023
Focus on the positive, not the negative, worry about who was there and not who wasn’t. Everyone has a choice, respect it whether you like it or not! He wasn’t there for his reasons, you were there for yours, drop it, shut up and move on!
— T Rev (@TRev56101747) January 18, 2023
Provorov has every right not to participate in the Pride Night if he does not want to. But we have every right to criticize him for being bigoted too. Religion is no excuse
— Baby JoDa (@nzect24) January 18, 2023
– It will also overshadow the work Laughton & JVR have done to build relationships with the 2LGBTQ+ community, especially for young children.
I just googled flyers pride night & instead of articles about the night itself / the initiatives ITS ALL ABOUT PROVOROV
(continuation)
— Kel (@thathockeylass) January 18, 2023
The criticism:
The Provorov situation is a disaster, how can you let him play that game if he refuses to wear a pride jersey for fifteen minutes? How many times in the last 2-3 years have we seen incidents that show the worst aspects of hockey culture and people in hockey? It’s so exhausting
— schnandy bobandy (@Soshchel) January 18, 2023
As much as I disagree with him, Ivan Provorov stood up for what he believes in, and if you can’t accept that in the end, how do you expect people to accept what Pride Night is all about? #kites #provorov
— Paul (@DelcoPAWXS) January 18, 2023
That belief is such nonsense anyway. No one is asking him to be gay lol. Just support the people. Which religion does not allow that? Perhaps his homophobic homeland has more to do with it
— Goooooo_Biiiiirrrrdddssss (@AntMan1098) January 18, 2023
|
Sources
2/ https://phillyhockeynow.com/2023/01/18/philadelphia-flyers-ivan-provorov-draws-mixed-responses-with-choice-lgbtq-anaheim-ducks-score-5-2-lesbian-gay-john-tortorella-russian-orthodox-religious-beliefs-fans-respond-pride-night-jerseys-rainbo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
