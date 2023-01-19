Table Tennis: First Group of Local Wildcards Revealed for Singapore Smash





In addition to the world’s best players, the World Table Tennis Singapore Smash from March 7-19 will also feature a slew of local players after receiving wildcards into the main and qualifying draws. Olympian Clarence Chew and Koen Pang will play in the men’s singles main draw from March 11-19, while up-and-comers Zhou Jingyi and Wong Xin Ru will compete in the women’s singles. The Republic’s top female player, No. 54 Zeng Jian, is likely to qualify based on her ranking. Meanwhile, Josh Chua, Ethan Poh, Ser Lin Qian and Zhang Wanling also received wildcards for the singles qualifying round from March 7 to 9. The competition will help them prepare for the SEA Games from May 5 to 17, for which they have all been selected. In 2022, the event attracted the likes of Chinese world champions Fan Zhendong and Wang Manyu, the world’s top two female players Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha, as well as former world No. 1 and Olympic champion Ma Long. World No. 150 Chew, who lost in the first round of the singles event a year ago, is enjoying the chance to play in front of a home crowd again. The 27-year-old said: Opportunities like this are valuable for those of us who are more experienced, as well as my younger teammates who have also been given wildcards. We trained hard for (the) Singapore Smash, so we were ready to give our best on home ground, and we were all looking forward to it. Zhou, 17, who made her SEA Games debut in Hanoi in 2022, added: “Playing at the Singapore Smash last year was a good experience and I learned a lot about competing among the best at an international event. I’m excited to be a part of this again and I hope we get a lot of supporters here to cheer us on at Singapore Smash. The US$2 million (S$2.65 million) SingaporeSmash will feature 64 entries for both the men’s and women’s singles, and 24 pairs each for the men’s, women’s and mixed doubles categories. There will also be a singles qualifier with an additional 64 men and 64 women. The full lineup of players will be announced in early February with more Singaporean players expected to be revealed. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.sg/activity/detail/23_sgsmash2023. They start from $18 for qualifying and $28 for the main event.

