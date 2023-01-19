Softball Reveals Full 2023 Game Schedule





LOUISVILLE, Ky. In its first year under Head Coach Caitlyn de la Haba, the Bellarmine University softball team is ready for the 26-game regular season in 2023. The schedule contains 24 ASUN matches, consisting of eight series of three matches. Bellarmine is entering his third season in Division I and is scheduled to play 20 games at Knights Field. The Knights begin their season on February 10, kicking off a streak of 16 straight games away from home, only five of which will be true road games. Bellarmine kicks off the 2023 schedule in Clinton, SC, taking on Toledo twice, Presbyterian (guest team) twice, and Maryland Eastern Shore February 10-12. Bellarmine will also play five games the following weekend, taking on Binghamton, Sacred Heart twice, Towson and Furman (guest team) in Greenville, SC February 17-19. BU will head back to Kentucky in late February for a five-game weekend against Ball State twice, Miami Ohio twice and Murray State (host team) February 24-26. From Murray, the Knights move back to Louisville on February 28 for a cross-town matchup at Ulmer Stadium. Bellarmine opens his home schedule on March 3 with a game against Valparaiso at Knights Field. The Knights then take on Eastern Illinois and Valpo again on March 4 before concluding the weekend at home against EIU on March 5. BU hits the road again with a midweek game in Miami Ohio on March 8, followed by a double-header in Dayton on March 16. The Knights’ first ASUN series is scheduled for March 18-19 in Lipscomb with a doubleheader on March 18.e. BU returns home on March 22 for a doubleheader against UT-Martin and Marshall ahead of the first ASUN home series against Jacksonville State on March 24-26. A weekday game at Tennessee Tech on March 29 splits the long home stretch as Bellarmine will face ASUN newcomer Queens at Knights Field April 1-2 with a doubleheader on the first of the month. BU heads to Austin Peay April 7-8, with a doubleheader on 7e, before returning home on April 12 for an upstate clash with Kentucky at home. Bellarmine stays home that weekend for a series with Central Arkansas April 15-16, with a doubleheader on April 15e. The Knights make their only trip to Florida from April 22-23, where they face North Florida in Jacksonville, with a doubleheader on April 22.nd. Three days later, Bellarmine hosts North Kentucky on April 26, ahead of a home series against Kennesaw State on April 28-30. Bellarmine wraps up his season in Eastern Kentucky with a three-game series May 5-7. Follow us on Twitter (@BUKnights), Instagram (BUKnights) and Facebook (BUKnights) for more coverage of Bellarmine athletics.

