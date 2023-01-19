Off-the-field issues of playing football in Michigan cannot be ignored

Harbaugh shrugged.

Tuesday evening, video went viral from Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh does what he does: greatness while recruiting. He was in Bellevue, Washington, at the school of a four-star class of 2024 tight-lipped prospect who has committed to the Wolverines. This seemed like a good opportunity to do a quick peasant carrying workout, complete with a shrug, while wearing slacks and a button-up shirt.

What surfaced later Tuesday wasn’t the kind of thing that could be brushed aside. Harbaugh’s co-offensive coordinator, Matt Weiss, was placed on leave during a university police investigation into “a report of computer access crimes that occurred at Schembechler Hall from December 21 through December 23, 2022,” according to The Detroit News. Schembechler Hall is the football facility in Michigan. The News also cited sources as saying law enforcement officers visited Weiss’ home on Jan. 10. Weiss has issued a statement saying he is aware of the investigation and is cooperating.

On the field, Harbaugh has led the Wolverines to back-to-back Playoff appearances. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

This was the latest development to detract from one of the best two-season runs in school history. Weiss’ suspension joins the following list of off-field stories about the Wolverines.

An NCAA investigation into alleged rule violations, including a Level I charge against Harbaugh for deceiving or failing to comply with investigators. If the charges are upheld, Harbaugh could be suspended for several games. The investigation stems from unauthorized recruiting during a dead spell and using analysts as coaches on the field, which are Level II charges (Level I is the most serious in the NCAA enforcement hierarchy).

Harbaugh’s back and forth interest in NFL coaching jobs. For the second straight year, he has dabbled with at least one pro franchise to return to the professional ranks, where he had great success coaching the San Francisco 49ers. And for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has stayed in Michigan after much drama and consternation.

An apparent rift between Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel. The relationship has been strained since Manuel cut Harbaugh’s salary as part of an agreement to keep him as coach after a 2-4 season of 2020 amid the pandemic. He signed a more lucrative contract last year after Michigan won the Big Ten and advanced to the College Football Playoff, and a new deal is expected after repeating both feats, but there have been reports in recent days that Harbaugh and Manuel are at odds. It seemed that the news of Harbaugh turning down the NFL came from the Santa Ono school president, who said he just got a call from the coach, rather than the athletic department.

Mazi Smith, the star’s defensive lineman, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge during the season and missed no playing time. Smith pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge as part of a plea deal in December and was sentenced to probation. The charges stemmed from Smith possessing a loaded handgun that he owned and registered but was not licensed to carry as a concealed weapon in his vehicle.

Things have gotten messy in Michigan. The program completed its first undefeated regular season since 1997, once again beating rival Ohio State and has now gone 25-3 in the past two years – those are the reasons why Harbaugh is a hero in Ann Arbor. But the side issue is getting harder and harder to ignore.

This is a school that has always had an extremely high opinion of itself. That is largely justified – it is an elite academic institution. But the whole Michigan Man/Leaders and Best/Win The Right Way look attached to athletics is starting to fade a bit.

Some Michigan fans have cried for decades about Southeastern Conference teams cheating to get ahead – my email inbox tells me so. Now they have their own NCAA investigation that they’re trying to downplay. (The offenses themselves may or may not be significant, but the cover-up is always worse than the crime. And recruiting during a dead spell has been a major focus for coaches since 2020.)

As for the Weiss situation, the unknown far outweighs what is known. Maybe it will go nowhere and he will be restored, maybe not. Until this is resolved, administrative leave and a police investigation are never a good idea for one of football’s highest paid staffers.

Apart from those two problems, there is the duality of Harbaugh itself. He is the perfect Michigan coach in so many ways: a loyal alum, a ruthless competitor, a big winner, an outsized personality. He basks in the bright spotlight that comes with the job. But he’s also headstrong, occasionally difficult, and can wear down those around him, including those above him on the org chart.

He is 59 and has been Michigan’s coach for eight seasons. In good health, this relationship could continue for another decade or more. Harbaugh is currently 74–25 and could eventually approach Bo Schembechler’s school record of 194 wins.

Or this could be unsustainable from a relationship standpoint, for Harbaugh and for those who work with him. As the NFL flirtation arose after the 2021 breakout season, it was noticeable that some people around the program were not only at peace with the prospect of losing Harbaugh, but were almost looking forward to it.

Right now, Michigan has significant momentum on the field. The 2023 team has retained many of its key players, the schedule is manageable, and the Buckeyes should come to the Big House in November. The Wolverines should be favored for a Big Ten three-peat, something that hasn’t happened in Michigan since 1990-92.

But Michigan also has a lot of mess off the field. Too much rubbish to just shrug.