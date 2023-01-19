Ogbomoso Recreation Club holds first table tennis match





In the spirit of the slogan ‘catch them young’ and the worldwide practice of encouraging young people to develop and show their talents in sports activities, the Ogbomoso Recreation Club has organized a table tennis competition among the people of the community. Speaking about the first match, the president of the club, Dr. Akinwumi Oladeji John Brown that the program was organized to discover the hidden innate talents in the youngsters, encourage them to develop the talents by giving them the necessary support that would make them superstars. and compete on a state, national and even international level. He noted that those who made waves in table tennis and other fields were discovered by people who provided them with much-needed support to boost their morale. According to dr. Oladeji John Brown, Ogbomosoland is blessed with young talented players, but they are unknown as they do not have the support and facilities that can put them in the limelight. He said it is in recognition of this fact that the ORC has taken it upon themselves to organize this competition, adding that the club has facilities that improve and promote individual dexterity in the game of table tennis so that they can compete at any level . . Professor Olajide Ajao, the sports secretary and chairman of the planning committee, also said about the event that the three-day competition is being sponsored by the club with the support of friends and well-wishers who have endorsed the noble idea of ​​helping young people and encouraging them to develop their skills to develop. This, he said, would kill the youth’s laziness and even provide a source of employment as they may become professional table tennis players in the future. He said the club will start with table tennis and will expand to other sporting events. The ceremony will begin on Thursday, January 19 and end on Saturday, January 21 with the awarding of prizes to the winners of the various categories, noting that there will also be consolation prizes, to encourage and motivate people to participate in the competition organized by the Ogbomoso leisure club.

