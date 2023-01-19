Swimming and Diving confronts NC State and Virginia in a two-day meeting





CHAPEL HILL, NC The University of North Carolina men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are back in action this weekend against NC State and Virginia in a two-day tri-meet. The University of North Carolina men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams are back in action this weekend against NC State and Virginia in a two-day tri-meet. Friday’s meeting will be held at Koury Natatorium on the UNC campus with diving starting at 2 p.m. and swimming at 4 p.m. The meeting will continue Saturday at the Willis R. Casey Aquatic Center on NC State’s campus with diving starting at 10 a.m. and swimming at 11 o’clock Both meets will be streamed on ACCNX with live results available on Meet Mobile. The UNC women’s team enters the game ranked No. 17 in the latest CSCAA Division I poll, while the men’s team is just outside the top 25. Virginia has the number 1 women’s team in the country and 11e ranked men’s team. Both of NC State’s programs are in the top five with the women’s team ranked No. 4 and the men’s team ranked No. 5. This will be the Tar Heels’ first meeting in 2023 and their first play since entering the Tennessee Invitational in mid-November. It was a strong showing for the UNC women’s relay teams with the 200 individual medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 individual medley relay teams placing NCAA automatic qualifier teams. Senior Grace County qualified for the 2023 NCAA Championships as an individual in the women’s 50 free. NC State comes off a double sweep of Duke on Saturday as the Cavaliers split a double encounter against arch-rival Virginia Tech with the women taking the win and the men taking the loss. The women of Tar Heel have placed in the top 10 in the ACC 12 times this season, led by Ellie VanNote with three of those times. She is in the Top 10 in the ACC in 100 fly, 200 fly and 200 IM. Aranza Vasquez holds the highest dive scores in the conference in all three events: 1-meter, 3-meter, and platform with teammate Emily Grund recording the second best score on the 3m springboard and the third best on the 1m springboard. The UNC men have eight top 10 times at the conference Patrick Hoessey with four of those times on the road. He is in the Top 10 in the competition in 200 free, 500 free, 200 fly and 400 IM. His time of 3:45.24 in the 400 IM is the second fastest in the ACC this season. Alex Hart tops the list of ACC dive scores on the 1-meter springboard and ranks second on the 3-meter springboard chart. ORDER OF EVENTS Friday: 400 Medley Relay, 500 Freestyle, 200 Breaststroke, 200 Butterfly, 50 Freestyle, 200 Backstroke, 400 IM, 200 Freestyle Relay

Saturday: 200 medley relay, 1000 freestyle, 200 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 freestyle, 100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly, 200 IM, 400 freestyle relay

