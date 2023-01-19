The full 2023 schedule of CU Buffs has been announced – BuffZone





Deion Sanders is certainly not going to relax his tenure as Colorado’s head football coach. The Pac-12 released its 2023 football schedule Wednesday morning, which includes Sanders and the Buffaloes opening the conference with back-to-back games against two of the nation’s best. CU’s non-conference schedule has been set since 2017, but Wednesday’s announcement squared the entire slate. The Buffs open the season with three consecutive non-conference games, including the September 2 opener against national runner-up TCU in Fort Worth, Texas. That is followed by back-to-back home games against rivals Nebraska (Sept. 9) and Colorado State (Sept. 16). Sanders’ first Pac-12 game is Sept. 23 at Oregon, which finished No. 15 in the Associated Press’s latest rankings and will likely be a top-15 team going into next season. A week later, the Buffs will host USC, which finished this year’s No. 12 and returns Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams. The Trojans, like Oregon, will likely be a top-15 team next season. CU’s conference schedule also includes home games against Stanford, Oregon State and Arizona and road games at Arizona State, UCLA, Washington State and Utah. A November 4 date with Oregon State will be the Buffs’ homecoming game. The Buffs will play two games on Friday, at home against Stanford on October 13 and in Washington State on November 17. CU will complete the regular season with two road games, in Washington State and Utah. We’re excited about the home schedule we’ve established for both the start of the Coach Prime era and the 100th season at Folsom Field, CU athletics director Rick George said in a CU press release. With both Nebraska and Colorado State at home for the first time in 18 years, the final game against USC in the near future, and Family Weekend, Homecoming, and Senior Day games, 2023 will be one of our most exciting home schedules in a long time. Play times and TV assignments will be announced later. Non-conference and TV picks tee times are announced in June, while conference and TV picks times are announced six or 12 days before each game. Last year’s subscribers have until February 2 to renew for this year. Colorado’s football schedule for 2023 Sept. 2 at TCU Sept. 9, Nebraska Sept 16 Col. St. September 23 in Oregon Sept. 30, U.S.C October 7 at ASU October 13 Stanford (Friday) October 28 at UCLA November 4Oregon St November 11Arizona Nov. 17 at Wash St. (Friday) Nov. 25 in Utah

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buffzone.com/2023/01/18/football-cu-buffs-full-2023-schedule-announced/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos