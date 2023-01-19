Boys Hockey: Park Rapids Reach W-DC 3-2 To Reclaim Cup – Park Rapids Enterprise





PARK RAPIDS Josh Hillukka’s short goal in overtime kept the Highway 71 Cup at Park Rapids. Wadena-Deer Creek held the traveling trophy after a 5-2 victory over the Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley boys’ hockey team earlier in the season. The Panthers earned a series split and possession of the Cup with a 3-2 overtime victory in the rematch at the Ted O. Johnson Ice Arena on Tuesday, January 17. I feel like we stole one, said Park Rapids head coach Bill Moore. We weren’t at our best, but they never gave up and found a way to win. After W-DC’s Connor Davis opened the scoring at 7:47 of the first period, Reed Sharp assisted on a Kale Ravnaas goal with 2:33 to play in the first period to tie the game at 1–1. Park Rapids had an 11–7 lead on shots on target in the opening period. Talen May controls the puck during the Panthers’ Mid-State Conference victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise Parker Vinge gave the Panthers a 2–1 lead on an assist from Conner Hanson at 11:14 of the second period before Kaden Peterson’s goal with 41 seconds remaining tied the game at 2–2. W-DC controlled most of that period, finishing with a 21-9 lead in shots on target. We knew we played really, really badly in the second period, Moore said. I told the guys the game was still tied and we had to win the next 17 minutes. After a scoreless third period, in which each team fired 11 shots at the net, the Panthers overcame an early penalty kick to clinch the victory. Goalie Sawyer Torkelson made two saves in extra period before Joey Hillukka set up Josh Hillukka for the winner of the game 2:19 into overtime. Torkelson finished with 39 saves as the Panthers improved to 2-3 in the conference and 6-5 overall. W-DC, outmaneuvering the Panthers 41-32, fell to 3-2 in Mid-State play and 8-4 overall. Detroit Lakes (4-0) and Northern Lakes (3-0) lead the conference standings. Wyatt Tischer carries the puck onto the ice during the Panthers’ victory over Wadena-Deer Creek on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Vance Carlson/Park Rapids Enterprise This win is not only a major conference win, but could also help the Panthers advance to the Section 8A Tournament. W-DC has defeated three Section 8A teams Red Lake Falls (7-4), Bagley/Fosston (7-5) and Lake of the Woods (6-5) this season. The difference (between the first meeting and the rematch) was that we played at home. Playing on the road is hard. We also had great goalkeeping, Moore said. This victory was very big from the point of view that several teams we play in the section have already lost to them. Our goal is not to participate in the play-in round. Well see how that works out. Wadena-Deer Creek 1 1 0 02 FIRST PERIOD: 1, W-DC, Davis (Lunde), 7:47. 1, Park Rapids, Ravnaas (Sharp), 14:27. Penalties: W-DC 1, Park Rapids 0. SECOND PERIOD: 2, Park Rapids, Vinge (Hanson), 11:14. 2, WDC, Peterson (Woods, Sutherland), 16:19. Penalties: W-DC 0, Park Rapids 0. THIRD PERIOD: No scoring. Penalties: W-DC 1, Park Rapids 0. OVERTIME: 3, Park Rapids, Josh Hillukka (Joey Hillukka), 2:19. Penalties: W-DC 0, Park Rapids 1. GOALIE SAVES: Wadena-Deer Creek (Kaufman) 10-8-11-029. Park Rapids (Torkelson) 6-20-11-239.

