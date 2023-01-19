Pac-12 releases the 2023 WSU football schedule





The Pac-12 officially released their schedule for the 2023 football season on Wednesday. Although the opponents have been known for quite some time, we now have an official date for all nine conference games. Washington State opens the season with three non-conference games, starting September 2 on the Colorado State road in Fort Collins. The Cougars will return home to begin a three-game homestand against the Wisconsin badgers on September 9, the Northern Colorado Bears will play and on September 16 open Pac-12 against the Oregon State Beavers on September 23. Cougar Bye week falls on week five early this year. After an early farewell, WSU travels to Los Angeles to meet the UCLA Bruins on October 7. WSU then returns home to personally welcome to the Arizona Wildcats on October 14. It’s back on the road for a two-game stretch starting in Eugene at the Oregon ducks on October 21 and on the Arizona State Sun Devils on October 28. WSU wraps up the final quarter of the season with a home game against the Stanford Cardinal on November 4, a trip to Berkley to check the California Gold Bears on November 11 and return to Pullman for Senior Day on Friday, November 18 against the new look Colorado buffaloes. Finally, on November 25, the Cougars will travel to Seattle for another Saturday Apple Cup against the Washington Huskies. The two opponents WSU will skip this year are the USC Trojans and the Utah Utah. The Pac-12 will also officially eliminate divisions this season as the top two teams in the conference will meet again in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Overall, the schedule seems to be going pretty favorably for WSU. No Thursday night home games, no road trips to Utah or USC, and what looks like a return to Apple Cups on Saturday. The only real complaint might be that WSU has three straight home games as attendance may be right before the Northern Colorado game that is sandwiched between two pretty big games. What games are you most excited about? Do you go to games outside of Pullman?

