Blom takes home top defensive honors along with Three Dukes in All-State Team





NORFOLK, Va. James Madison redshirt junior Alexandra Bloom was named the 2022 Virginia Sports Information Directors Women’s Soccer University Division Defensive Player of the Year and is joined by three of her teammates on the All-State First Team, as announced by the organization Thursday afternoon. Blom is the first VaSID Defensive Player of the Year recipient in the program’s history, representing the first VaSID Major Award winner since Corky Julien was named Player of the Year after the 2009 season. Joining Blom on the First Team are classmate Brittany Munson redshirt sophomore Lexi Vanderlinden and sophomores Amanda Attanasi . The four First Teamers for the Dukes are the most in program history and most overall selections since 2010. The Laurels mark only the sixth time JMU has accumulated at least four All-State selections in a single season. The VaSID awards are the most recent honors Blom has received following the 2022 campaign. She has been named both the Sun Belt Conference Goalkeeper of the Year and the Eastern College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, while also being named All-Sun Belt , All-ECAC and All-Southeast Region First Team laurels. During the season, she played in and started 18 games while recording 1641:52 in goal. She fell one shutout away from the program record with nine solo shutouts, while finishing 11e in the country in savings rate (0.66) and 15e in goals against average (0.603). Her GAA score stands as the best single-season GAA in program history and her 11 total shutouts also set a new program high. Munson played in all 21 games along the backline with 20 starts as she earned her first-ever All-State selection as a defenseman. The Merrick, NY native has already been named to the All-Southeast Region Second Team and All-Sun Belt First Team after leading a JMU defense that tied for fifth nationally in save percentage (0.872), tied for sixth in shutout percentage (0.619 ) and ninth in goals against average (0.560). Munson also anchored a backline setting single-season program records in fewest goals allowed (12) and shutouts (13), while also setting the record for consecutive minutes without scoring at 475:31. Also a first-time All-State selection, Attanasi played in 20 games with 16 starts off the forward. She led the Dukes in all offensive categories, including assists (three), game-winning goals (six), goals (nine), points (21), shots on target (31), and shots fired (55). She finished in the top 10 over the Sun Belt in game-winning goals (t-first), shots on target (t-second), goals scored (t-second), shots (fourth), and points (t-fifth). Her six game-winning goals also ranks third in a single season at JMU. Attanasi was also named to the All-Southeast Region Second Team by United Soccer Coaches after the campaign. Vanderlinden earns her first career All-State selection after playing 21 games with 18 starts at center field. The All-Southeast Region Third Teamer and All-Sun Belt Second Teamer finished the year with a goal and eight assists for a total of 10 points, with her eight assists being the highest Sun Belt score. She recorded three multi-assist games, including a career-high three against Texas State in the regular season. She turned 13e Duke in program history to score at least three assists in a single game and first since 2019. She is currently tied for 25e in program history for assists in a career with 13. The Dukes are tied with Virginia for most selections on the All-State First Team. JMU finished the 2022 campaign at 12-4-5, the fewest losses in a season, and appeared in the Sun Belt championship game.

