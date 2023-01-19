Jaden Rashada’s next team spec includes Arizona State football





The Arizona State football team has already shaken up its quarterback room for the 2023 season. Could it make another huge splash for the season? Speculation surrounding former 5-star QB Jaden Rashada, who has reportedly filed a release of his National Letter of Intent with Florida, and the Sun Devils are in the middle of some of the speculation. Rashada’s father played defensive back at Arizona State. ASU coach Kenny Dillingham also recruited Rashada when Dillingham was Oregon’s offensive coordinator. More:Tracking Arizona State football players in and out of the transfer portal Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports wrote that ASU could “push hard” for the Pittsburg (California) High quarterback. “Arizona State is a program that you would think would definitely push Rashada,” Wiltfong wrote. New head coach Kenny Dillingham recruited Rashada when he was offensive coordinator at Oregon and has a long-standing relationship with the blue-chip signal caller and his family. The Sun Devils did not sign a quarterback in this senior league, but did land former Notre Dame starter Drew Pyne from the transfer portal Under Dillingham’s watchful eye, Oregon boasted the No. 6 in the nation last fall, throwing more than 500 yards a game, Bo Nix blossomed into one of college football’s top passers and the Ducks ranked No. 5 national in passing efficiency offense and No. 10 in scoring.Rashada’s father, Harlen, played defensive back at Arizona State in the early 1990s. Rashad is the No. 6 QB prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Wiltfong also put Washington and California on his list of possible landing sites for Rashada, should he get his release from Florida. More:Arizona State Football is #1 in the college football transfer portal recruiting rankings Arizona State Quarterbacks for 2023 Notre Dame transfer Drew Pyne recently transferred to ASU and could currently be in line to start the season for the Sun Devils. He threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish last season. He had intercepted six passes. Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes last season and went 8-2 as the starting quarterback. He had a 4-1 record against teams in the Top 25. The Sun Devils’ QB room also includes Marana product Trenton Bourguet, a redshirt senior who took over as Arizona State’s starter last season and went 145-for-204 for 1,490 yards and 11 touchdowns, with six passes intercepted, and Chandler High-product Jacob Conover, a transfer from BYU. One site recently ranked Arizona State’s quarterback situation for next season as No. 10 in the Pac-12. Scheme:Arizona State Football will host eight games in the 2023 season

