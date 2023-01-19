Blue Devils head to Blacksburg for Hokie Invitational





DURHAM Duke Athletics continues indoor seasonal competition with a trip to Blacksburg, Virginia, this weekend for the Hokie Invitational, scheduled for January 20-21 at Rector Fieldhouse. MEET INFORMATION/WHAT TO KNOW Along with Duke, the measuring field includes athletes from Charlotte, Cornell, East Carolina, Georgetown, NC State, Northeastern, Penn State, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, VMI (men only), and host Virginia Tech.

On Friday, the Blue Devils open at 10:30 a.m. as five athletes prepare to compete in the men’s heptathlon (first half) and women’s pentathlon.

Duke Field events begin at 4 p.m., with the seeded women’s pole vault. The Blue Devils will also see athletes compete in the women’s long jump (5 p.m.), men’s weight throw (5 p.m.), men’s long jump (7 p.m.), and women’s weight throw (7 p.m.).

On the track, the women’s (5 p.m.) and men’s (5:20 p.m.) mile runs get things going. Duke also has participations in the Women’s (5:45 PM), Women’s (6:15 PM) and Men’s (6:25 PM) 60 Meter Hurdles 60 Meter Sprint, Women’s (6:45 PM) and Men’s (7:00 PM) hours) 1,000 meters walk .

Friday ends with the ladies (7:45 pm) and men (7:55 pm) 600 meters run, ladies (8:10 pm) and men (8:25 pm) 3,000 meters run and ladies (8:55 pm) and men (21:10) 300m.

The last three elements of the heptathlon will take place on Saturday, starting with the 60 meter hurdles at 10.30 am.

The women’s high jump starts at noon, followed by the men’s high jump (2:30 p.m.), women’s shot put, men’s triple jump and men’s pole vault. The last three all start at 3 p.m.

On day two, the Duke track events open at 2:00 PM and 2:15 PM respectively with the Women’s and Men’s DMR. After those events, the women’s (2:30 p.m.) and men’s (2:45 p.m.) 400 m, women’s (3:05 p.m.) and men’s (3:15 p.m.) 800 m, women’s (3:35 p.m.) and men’s (3:55 p.m.) 200 m sprint and the 5,000m men’s run at 4:15 p.m

The Blue Devils close the competition with the 4×400 meter relay for women, which starts at 4.40 pm.

A full list of the Duke entries along with the official results for the meet can be viewed on FlashResults here. LAST TIME OFF Graduated student Zach McWhorter Tied the school pole vault record as the Blue Devils won three events and earned four top-five program marks to mark a day of competition at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge. Duke also achieved 18 top-five placements at the meet.

Tied the school pole vault record as the Blue Devils won three events and earned four top-five program marks to mark a day of competition at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge. Duke also achieved 18 top-five placements at the meet. McWhorter made his Duke debut one to remember when Springdale native Ark.

After passing the first 12 heights, McWhorter cleared 17-5.75 feet (5.33 m) to win the event and tie the record set by Justin Amezquita in 2014.

sophomore Abby Geyser earned the Blue Devils’ second event win of the day and etched themselves into the program record books in the 60-meter dash.

earned the Blue Devils’ second event win of the day and etched themselves into the program record books in the 60-meter dash. Geiser clocked 7.53 in the preliminaries to book her spot in the finals, then bettered her performance by running to a first-place finish through a run of 7.47 seconds ranked No. 3 all-time at Duke.

Graduated students Jordan Shubrick and Zoe Waddell improved their top-five program marks in the weight throw with solid performance.

and improved their top-five program marks in the weight throw with solid performance. Shubrick finished second in the event, raising her fourth place on the program with a throw of 18.62 m (61-1.25 feet), while Waddell improved her No. 5 program mark with a throw of 17.19 m (56 -4.75 feet). .

For the full summary, click here. NEXT ONE The Blue Devils head to State College, Pa., to participate in the Penn State National meeting for January 27-28. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and track & field, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. #Good week

