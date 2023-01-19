Lions receive Princeton, No. 27 Penn in Weekend Duals





NEW YORK Wrestling will host the first two Ivy League doubles matches of the season when Princeton (1-5) and No. 27 Penn (2-4) come to Levien Gym this weekend. Friday-evening’s game against Princeton starts at 7 PM and Sunday’s game against Penn starts at 1 PM. HOW TO WATCH/FOLLOW Both games this weekend will be streamed on ESPN+. Access to both competitions at Levien Gym is free. Updates for both matches will also be provided via Columbia Wrestling’s Twitter account (@CULionsWR). ABOUT LAST WEEKEND The Lions opened EIWA action on the road at American last Friday, where Columbia pulled off a dominant 48-0 win. Two pins and six vital decisions led the Lions to their first double win of the season. Columbia returned home last Sunday to receive No. 13 Oklahoma State. Nick Babin , Matt Kazimir and Joshua Ogunsanya recorded victories in their fights, but the Lions fell, 23-12 in a thrilling game with the Cowboys. Babin had an impressive performance over the weekend as he pinned American Maximilian Leete in just over a minute on Friday night. He followed that up by beating OSU’s 13/16 Trevor Mastrogiovanni in a 6-0 decision on Sunday. Babin received EIWA Wrestler of the Week honors for his performance in both matches. RANKED LIONS Babin joined the list of ranked Lions this week. There are now six wrestlers ranked nationally by FloWrestling and Intermat. PRINCETON MATCH Columbia and Princeton meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Levien Gym. The Tigers won 27-12 at Princeton last season. The Tigers are 1-5 overall this season. They are coming off a 24-12 upset win over No. 8 Arizona State last Sunday for the first double win of the year. The Tigers were close against difficult opponents in other games this season, but fell just short. PROJECTED LINEUPS VS. PRINCETON 125| HM/32 Nick Babin (COL) vs 2/2 Patrick Glory (PRIN)

133| HM/32 Angelo Rini (COL) vs. Sean Pierson (VIA)

141| HM/25 Matt Kazimir (COL) v Danny Coles (PRIN)

149| Danny Fungaro (COL) v Rocco Camillaci / Marshall Keller (PRIN)

157| HM/26 Cesar Alvin (COL) vs. Ty Whalen (PRIN)

165| 20/17 Joshua Ogunsanya (COL) vs. 3/3 Quincy Monday (PRIN)

174| HM/33 Lennox Wolak (COL) vs. Kole Mulhauser (VIA)

184| Aaron Ayzerov (COL) vs. Nate Dugan (VIA)

197| Javen Jovero / Jack Wehmeyer (COL) vs 24/20 Luke Stout (PRIN)

285| Danny Conley / Billy McChesney (COL) vs. Travis Stefanik (VIA) PENN MATCHUP The Lions lost the road game at Penn last season. Ogunsanya earned Columbia’s lone win of the game with a 3-2 decision over Lucas Revano. The Quakers are 2-4 overall and 1-0 in EIWA action this season. Penn has recorded victories over Army and North Carolina. The Quakers suffered a narrow 16-15 defeat at Stanford last Sunday. Penn will host Lehigh on Friday night before traveling to New York for Sunday’s game. PROJECTED LINEUPS VS. PENS 125| HM/32 Nick Babin (COL) vs. HM/30 Ryan Miller (PENN)

133| HM/32 Angelo Rini (COL) vs. 9/8 Michael Colaiocco / Evan Mougalian (PENN)

141| HM/25 Matt Kazimir (COL) vs. Carmen Ferrante (PENN)

149| Danny Fungaro (COL) vs 11/12 Doug Zapf (PENN)

157| HM/26 Cesar Alvin (COL) vs. 20/12 Anthony Artalona / Cole Spencer (PENN)

165| 20/17 Joshua Ogunsanya (COL) v Lucas Revano (PENN)

174| HM/33 Lennox Wolak (COL) vs. 24/24 Nick Incontrera (PENN)

184| Aaron Ayzerov (COL) vs Maximus Hale / Connor Strong (PENN)

197| Javen Jovero / Jack Wehmeyer (COL) vs NR/33 Cole Urbas (PENN)

