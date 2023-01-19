Pack to Face Tar Heels, Cavaliers in Weekend Tri Meet





RALEIGH The No. 4/No. 5 NC State men’s and women’s swim and dive teams compete against No. 17/NRNorth Carolina and No. 1/No. 11 Virginia this weekend in a two-day tri-meet. Friday’s events will take place at the Koury Natatorium in Chapel Hill, with NC State hosting the remaining events and Wolfpack’s Senior Day in Raleigh on Saturday. The weekend’s competition begins Friday with diving from 2 p.m. and swimming at 4 p.m. at Chapel Hill and resumes with diving at 10 a.m. and swimming from 11 a.m. at the Casey Aquatic Center on Saturday. NC State will recognize 27 graduates for Senior Day in the pool after the game. MEET INFO Opponents: North Carolina Tar Heels, Virginia Cavaliers

Friday: 2pm diving, 4pm swimming, Koury Natatorium

Saturday: 10 hours of diving, 11 hours of swimming, Casey Aquatic Center

Live results: MeetMobile

TV: ACC Network Extra – Friday | Saturday FAN INFO Spectators attending Friday’s rally in Chapel Hill can park on the Rams Head Deck.

The Coliseum Parking Deck (free) is available to spectators attending Saturday’s rally on NC State’s campus.

Rally towels will be given to fans on a first come, first served basis upon arrival at the Casey Aquatic Center on Saturday morning. Doors open at 9am

UNC fans are requested to take a seat in the stands behind the get started end of the pool, with Virginia fans asked to sit next to the turn end.

end of the pool, with Virginia fans asked to sit next to the NC State parents will sit center swimming poolof Wolfpack fans in the adjacent corner sections. MEET NOTEBOOK Both the NC State men and women come in with 3-0 winning records on the season after winning doubles over Tennessee, Kentucky and Duke. The meeting marks the second of the ACC competition this season.

The Wolfpack will travel to Texas this coming weekend for a dual-meet competition, while other members of the NC State squads will play UNC-Wilmington at home on Friday the 27th.

NC State recognizes 27 graduates after competition ends on Saturday Ladies: Kylee Alons , Catherine Berkoff , Catherine Cook , Maddy Flicker , Kay Foley , Elle Giesler , Believe Hefner , Heather Mac Causland , Emma Muszy , Andrea Podmanikova , Helen Synnott , Parker Timken , Brooke Travis , Sarah Watson Men: Bayne Bennett , Noah Bowers , Zakaria Cram , Ross Dant , Noah Henderson , Bricklayer Hunter , John Izzo , Nyls Korstanje , Patrick O’Brien , Bartosz Piszczorowicz , Kaper Stokowski , Hunter Tap , Marcus Wennborg

SCOUT OPPOSITIONS After a victory over Virginia Tech last weekend, the No. 1 Virginia women go into the game with a 2-1 doubles meet record on the season. After falling to Virginia Tech, Texas and Florida, the No. 11 Cavalier men have an 0-3 record so far this season.

The unranked Tar Heel men and No. 17 Carolina women remain undefeated this season with both teams having a 3-0 winning record FRIDAY SCHEDULE (2:00 PM DIVE/4:00 PM SWIM) Dive 3 meters

400 medley relay

500 freestyle

200 breaststroke

15 minute break

200 butterfly

50 freestyle

200 backstroke

15 minute break

400 individual medley

200 freestyle relay SATURDAY SCHEDULE (10:00 DIVE/11:00 SWIM) Dive 1 meter

200 medley relay

1000 freestyle

200 freestyle

100 backstroke

15 minute break

100 freestyle

100 breaststroke

100 butterfly

15 minute break

200 individual medleys

400 freestyle relay #GoPack | @packswimdive

