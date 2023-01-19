Cowgirl Tennis to Open Spring Season in Tulsa





Cowgirl Contest Notes (PDF) The base The Oklahoma State women’s tennis team (0-0 overall; 0-0 Big 12) is set to face Tulsa in its first non-conference game of the year. The action kicks off at 1 p.m. Saturday when the Cowgirls take on the Hurricane (3-0 overall; 0-0 American Athletic) in Tulsa. Follow the action All games can be viewed at this link: Live Score & Video – Tulsa Hurricane Athletics (tulsahurricane.com), with live stats accessible at tulsa.statbroadcast.com. On the ranking Oklahoma State will begin the spring season ranked No. 13 in the 2022-23 ITA Tennis Division 1 national women’s tennis rankings. The Cowgirls ranked three student-athletes in the individual rankings, with sophomores Sofia Rojas achieving the highest singles ranking of any Cowgirl as she landed at No. 72, while Alan Wolfberg and Raquel Gonzalez follow at No. 108 and No. 121 respectively. Series history Oklahoma State leads the all-time series with Tulsa, 21-15. Last year, the Cowgirls beat Tulsa 4-0 in Stillwater. State of Oklahoma from a distance This season, OSU returns Ayumi Miyamoto , Sofia Rojas , Alan Wolfberg and Martina Zerulo from last year’s team. OSU signed Raquel Gonzalez , Amber Hochstatter , Kristina Novak and Lucia Peyre. The veterans and Cowgirl newcomers played a big part in the team’s early success. OSU this fall set the tone for high expectations during the spring season among the four returners and four signatories. OSU has six ITA preseason top 25 opponents on this year’s schedule. OSU is fresh out of competition at the Freeman Memorial Invite in Las Vegas where Rojas and Gonzalez were named co-champions in doubles. Earlier in the season, Rojas shone and won the Women’s Intercollegiate Championships singles title. The Cowgirls concluded their fall slate with two tournaments back home in Stillwater, the ITA Central Regional Championships and the Big 12 Invite. Stripes and trends OSU is 21-15 against Tulsa, with the Hurricanes’ last win coming in 2018.

OSU has won against Tulsa four times in a row dating back to 2019.

OSU has won four consecutive games in Tulsa dating back to 2015.

OSU is in the top 25 for the second consecutive ITA poll. A win in the state of Oklahoma would… Beat OSU’s record to 22-15 against Tulsa.

Give OSU its first win of the 2023 season.

Make OSU 7-1 in its first double game of the season dating back to 2015.

Make it five straight wins against Tulsa.

To give Chris Young his 225th win at OSU.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2023/1/19/cowgirl-tennis-set-to-open-spring-season-at-tulsa.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos