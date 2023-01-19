Filipowski named on USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List





INDIANAPOLIS – Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski has been named to the Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List by the US Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the organization announced today. Filipowski scored in double digits in 16 of Duke’s 18 games so far this season and was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the fifth time this season on Monday, January 16. while tying his career-high in rebounds with 15 against the Panthers, becoming just the third Duke freshman in program history to go at least 28–15 in a game. The Westtown, NY native followed that performance with 18 points and 14 rebounds against Clemson, to finish the week with an average of 23.5 points and 14.5 rebounds. His eight double-doubles are in the top 15 nationally and lead all Division I freshmen, while his 9.2 rebounds per game lead the team and are the most by a power conference freshman. Filipowski also leads Duke in scoring (14.8) and stealing (15) and was the team’s leading scorer nine times. Since the 1958–59 season, the USBWA has named a National Player of the Year. In 1998, the award was named in honor of University of Cincinnati Hall of Famer and two-time USBWA Player of the Year Oscar Robertson. It is the country’s oldest award and the only one named after a former player. At the end of the regular season, the entire USBWA membership will vote for the award. The winner of the award will be announced at the 2023 Men’s Final Four in Houston, with the formal presentation to follow at the annual USBWA Awards Luncheon hosted by the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. All Division I players remain eligible for the 2022-23 Oscar Robertson Trophy. The watchlist highlights only the top candidates, as selected by the USBWA board. Follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeMBB” to stay up to date with Blue Devils men’s basketball. #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2023/1/19/mens-basketball-filipowski-named-to-usbwa-oscar-robertson-trophy-midseason-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos