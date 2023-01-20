Women’s Swimming and Diving Preparing for home meet against Princeton Friday night





NEW YORK The Columbia women’s swimming and diving team will host its final home game of the season on Friday night, when the Lions welcome the Princeton Tigers to Uris Natatorium for a conference bout. The league kicks off at 5 p.m. Columbia enters Friday on a two-meeting winning streak after a first-place finish at the ECAC Winter Championships. SENIORS GREETING The Lions will honor their senior league careers in tomorrow’s game. This includes Isabella Arevalo , Isabella Fratesi , Olivia Jubin , Mother Le , Karen Liu , Jessica Peng , Olivia Richard and Jingtan . “We are thrilled to honor this group of seniors who have made a major impact on the program with their performance, leadership and ability to pivot and reframe all the challenges the pandemic presented to us midway through their college careers,” Head Coach Diana Casey said. “They are all great athletes with big hearts.” LAST TIME OFF The Columbia women’s swim and dive team rewrote Cornell’s pool record book on Saturday afternoon with a dominant 169-126 victory over the Big Red. Seniors Olivia Jubin and Karen Liu set two pool records each in the afternoon. Jubin won the 1000 free with a record time of 9:55.38, and also set the 500m record with a split in the same event. Meanwhile, Liu broke the record in the 200 flies with a time of 2:00.56, before setting a record in the 200 flies with a time of 2:16.25. The team of Grace Zhou , Georgia young , Emily McDonald and Isabella Arevalo set the pool record in the 200 individual medley relay with a time of 1:42.39. Other event winners included Aziza Ganihanova (100 back: 55:55), Ashley Hu (100 breasts: 1:03.29), Emily McDonald (50-free/100-free: 23.12/50.00), and Riley pujadas (200 back: 2:01.73). EXPLORE PRINCETON

The Tigers enter Friday’s clash with a 6-2 record so far this season. Princeton holds wins to Brown and Dartmouth, and losses to Cornell and Penn in Ivy League competitions. The final timeout, the Tigers defeated Navy and Notre Dame in a tri-meet. In the 200 backstroke, the Tigers earned a 1-2-3 sweep; Meg Wheller finished first in 1:57.52, Isabelle Korbly second in 1:58.53 and Liza Whitmire third in 1:59.58. Princeton also had top two finishes in the 100 freestyle, as Nikki Venema hit the wall with an NCAA B time of 48.60 and Sabrina Johnston’s 49.85. Last season, the Tigers finished the regular season with an 8-1 overall record and finished in fourth place at the Ivy League Championships. In their individual game last season, Princeton beat the Lions 189-99. ON DECK The Lions head out for their regular season finale against Dartmouth on Saturday, January 28. The meeting begins at noon in Hanover, New Hampshire, KEEPING UP WITH THE LIONS Follow @CULionsMSD and @CULionsDiving on Instagram and Twitter, and on the web at GoColumbiaLions.com for the latest news on the Columbia men’s swim and dive program.

